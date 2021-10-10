Trending Tags

Kim Kardashian West Hosted 'SNL' Last Night & Trolled Absolutely Everyone She Knows (VIDEO)

She zinged her mom, sisters, Corey Gamble and even joked about Ray J and Kanye. 🙈

Kim Kardashian West Hosted 'SNL' Last Night & Trolled Absolutely Everyone She Knows (VIDEO)
nbcsnl | Twitter, nbcsnl | Twitter

Ouch, Kimmy! Kim Kardashian West hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) for the first time this weekend and in her opening monologue she totally roasted everybody in her life.

Taking to the stage on October 9, the American media personality, socialite, model and businesswoman took aim at her mom, dad, ex-husband Kanye West and sisters — and she did not hold back.

She opened by admitting, "I know, I'm surprised to see me here too!" before throwing in a joke about her leaked sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J. "I only had that one movie come out — and no one even told me it was premiering. It must have slipped my mom's mind."

After reassuring the audience that she is "so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons," Kardashian West added that she was not a "gold digger" and wasn't even sure how to become one. However, she promised she'd ask her mom's boyfriend Corey Gamble what it's like. Ouch!

The star went on to seemingly announce a presidential run, before saying she was "just kidding" because "we can't have three failed politicians in one family." Yikes.

That wasn't the only light-hearted dig at Kardashian's former partner, either. "I married the best rapper of all time," she said on Saturday. "He's also the richest black man in America who gave me four amazing children. So when I divorce him, that means it comes down to just one thing….personality." Eek!

During the show, the 40-year-old also appeared in an Aladdin sketch with Pete Davidson, a star-studded The Bachelorette sketch with Chris Rock, John Cena and Amy Schumer, and played her sister Kourtney Kardashian, in a spoof of The People's Court titled The People's Kourt.

The reality star first confirmed she would be hosting an episode of the NBC series back in September, following weeks of rumours. On Twitter, she posted, "OMFG no turning back now!!!!," alongside an image confirming that Halsey would be the musical guest.

Kim Kardashian Played Her Sister In A Brutal 'SNL' Skit & Their Mom Even Got Involved (VIDEO)

Khloe Kardashian made an appearance, too! 😅

nbcsnl | Twitter, nbcsnl | Twitter

Talk about a sister act! Kim Kardashian West didn't hold back when playing her famous sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in a brand new Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch this weekend.

After delivering her opening monologue and roasting literally everybody in her life, Kardashian West returned to the stage as Judge Kourtney in a spoof of The People's Court titled The People's Kourt.

Kacey Musgraves' Nude 'SNL' Performance Is A Tribute To A Hit '90s Movie

Guitar ✅Cowboy boots ✅ Clothes ❌

Saturday Night Live | YouTube, Forrest Gump | Paramount Pictures

Life with Kacey Musgraves is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're going to get.

Musgraves kicked off the new season of Saturday Night Live with a soul-baring performance of her new song "Justified."

Save ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Is Trending Online After The Show Got A Shout-Out On ‘SNL’

The Canadian show was cancelled earlier this month.👇
nbcsnl | Twitter kimsconvenience | Instagram

Following an impressive Saturday Night Live (SNL) bit performed by Bowen Yang, “save Kim’s Convenience” has started trending on Twitter.

During SNL on Saturday, March 27, the Chinese American actor, comedian and podcaster began with a message about anti-Asian hate crimes.

Dan Levy Started A Brand New Tradition At SNL & It's Total Canadian Kindness

Your daily dose of positivity!👇🇨🇦
regejean | Instagram instadanjlevy | Instagram

Following his appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, Canada’s Dan Levy has proved that he’s probably the nicest guy in Hollywood.

After his SNL hosting debut on February 6, the Schitt’s Creek writer, producer and star left a seriously sweet note for the next host — and it looks like he may have started a tradition.

