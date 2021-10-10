Kim Kardashian West Hosted 'SNL' Last Night & Trolled Absolutely Everyone She Knows (VIDEO)
She zinged her mom, sisters, Corey Gamble and even joked about Ray J and Kanye. 🙈
Ouch, Kimmy! Kim Kardashian West hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) for the first time this weekend and in her opening monologue she totally roasted everybody in her life.
Taking to the stage on October 9, the American media personality, socialite, model and businesswoman took aim at her mom, dad, ex-husband Kanye West and sisters — and she did not hold back.
She opened by admitting, "I know, I'm surprised to see me here too!" before throwing in a joke about her leaked sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J. "I only had that one movie come out — and no one even told me it was premiering. It must have slipped my mom's mind."
Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! https://t.co/t60b6ZC6cl— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL) 1633839842.0
After reassuring the audience that she is "so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons," Kardashian West added that she was not a "gold digger" and wasn't even sure how to become one. However, she promised she'd ask her mom's boyfriend Corey Gamble what it's like. Ouch!
The star went on to seemingly announce a presidential run, before saying she was "just kidding" because "we can't have three failed politicians in one family." Yikes.
That wasn't the only light-hearted dig at Kardashian's former partner, either. "I married the best rapper of all time," she said on Saturday. "He's also the richest black man in America who gave me four amazing children. So when I divorce him, that means it comes down to just one thing….personality." Eek!
Wouldn’t call it “doing sex,” Aladdin https://t.co/bX6bDNqHLt— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL) 1633840214.0
During the show, the 40-year-old also appeared in an Aladdin sketch with Pete Davidson, a star-studded The Bachelorette sketch with Chris Rock, John Cena and Amy Schumer, and played her sister Kourtney Kardashian, in a spoof of The People's Court titled The People's Kourt.
The reality star first confirmed she would be hosting an episode of the NBC series back in September, following weeks of rumours. On Twitter, she posted, "OMFG no turning back now!!!!," alongside an image confirming that Halsey would be the musical guest.