Lizzo Convinced A Few 'SNL' Actors To Twerk To Beethoven & It's Pretty Incredible (VIDEO)
"Pop that booty for Beethoven." 🍑
Lizzo did double duty last night on Saturday Night Live as both the guest host and musical guest and she brought her twerk game with her.
On Saturday, April 16, the "Good As Hell" singer gave the cast and audience a taste of her talent during a sketch that highlighted her talents with the flute and her dancing abilities.
"The orchestra that twerks together makes beautiful music together," SNL tweeted about the segment.
As the group began playing "Ode To Joy," Lizzo stood up and started dancing on the bassoonist next to her as she played her part before the conductor made them stop.
"This is a traditional symphony, you know, one where you sit down and play," he said about the situation.
"Oh so you want me to sit down on the twerk," she said before getting low on the bassoonist, who appeared to be enjoying the whole thing.
After some back and forth, Lizzo revealed that she simply can't sit down to play.
"The truth is, the only way I can play the flute is if I'm twerking," she shared.
Apparently, her life changed when she heard the iconic sounds of an ice cream truck last summer.
"That beat had my body in ways that made me feel powerful," she said. "Like I could do anything. Even play the flute. And the rest is history."
The conductor then said it would be "too distracting" if one person was twerking.
"Then what if we all are twerking?" said a character played by Aidy Bryant. "We make music together, and if that means I gotta pop this booty for Beethoven, then so be it."
She then started playing her violin while twerking with the rest of the other musicians and condutor following suit.
Beethoven never sounded so good!
