Lizzo Just Showed Up In 'The Mandalorian' & Fans Say She 'Manifested' Her Baby Yoda Moment
Star Wars fans got a double surprise in the latest episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+, when Lizzo and Jack Black made surprise cameos in a scene with little Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda).
The pair pop up as alien royalty in Episode 6 of the show, which is currently into its third season on Disney+, and while their appearances were unexpected, they've generated plenty of reactions among fans.
"I'm in Star Wars YALL!" she wrote on Instagram.
Lizzo in particular is getting a ton of love for playing the long game and "manifesting" the cameo, after she donned a Baby Yoda costume for Halloween 2021.
"Lizzo manifested herself in star wars," wrote on fan on Twitter. "We really love to see it."
We won't spoil the whole thing, but at one point Lizzo "knights" Baby Yoda and she later gets to hold him, so she clearly got to have some fun in the role.
\u201c#TheMandalorian spoilers\n\nJACK BLACK AND LIZZO GOTTA BE THE WILDEST CAMEOS IN THE ENTIRETY OF STAR WARS\u201d— Lalo MANDO SPOILERS (@Lalo MANDO SPOILERS) 1680680167
Black celebrated the cameo by posting a selfie with Lizzo on Instagram.
"So fun working with @lizzobeeating on @themandalorian as the king and queen of Plazir-15!!!" he wrote.
"The duo I didn't know i needed but now that i have it i could never live without," wrote one fan on Black's Instagram.
"Was Grogu nice in person?" joked another.
"Genuinely epic," wrote someone else. "Kid and I actually cheered."
\u201c#mandalorian spoilers\n-\n-\n-\ngrogu using the force to help duchess lizzo win her game was so sweet i love him\u201d— emily \ud83d\udd1c SWCE (@emily \ud83d\udd1c SWCE) 1680683211
However, not everyone was feeling the love. Some fans ripped the cameos on social media and suggested that the two looked very out of place in a galaxy far, far away.
\u201cwhat are lizzo and jack black doing here \ud83d\udc80 #themandalorian\u201d— cyn (@cyn) 1680678794
Lizzo's cameo is also being compared to a guest appearance by Megan Thee Stallion in last year's Marvel series She-Hulk. That cameo ended with the singer and She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) twerking in a law office.
The star-studded Mandalorian episode also featured Christopher Lloyd, the 84-year-old star of Back To The Future.
You can catch up on The Mandalorian exclusively on Disney+.