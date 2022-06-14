Lizzo Just Changed The Intro To 'Grrrls' & She Took All Those 'Ableist' Callouts To Heart
"This is the result of me listening and taking action."
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Fans called out Lizzo for using "ableist" language in her new song Grrrls, and she wants to make things right.
The singer says she's heard the criticism and has since changed her song so that it no longer uses the word "spaz," a short-form for "spastic" and a slur for people with Cerebral Palsy.
"As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)," she wrote in an apology on Instagram.
"I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action."
In the first verse of the old version of the song, which was released last Friday, Lizzo sings about telling someone to hold her bag and then says "I'm a spaz."
Critics said they were surprised and hurt to see the singer user that word, especially since she's known for heavily advocating for marginalized groups, including those who are Black, plus-size and queer.
"It's 2022," said one of the most-liked tweets about it on Twitter. "Do better."
With the change to the lyrics, Lizzo let her critics and fans know that she is "dedicated to being part of the change" she wants to see in the world.
In the new version, she simply says "hold my bag" again.
The song will be on Lizzo's upcoming album, Special, which is slated to drop on July 15.