NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lizzo

Lizzo Just Changed The Intro To 'Grrrls' & She Took All Those 'Ableist' Callouts To Heart

"This is the result of me listening and taking action."

Global Staff Writer
Lizzo.

Lizzo.

@lizzobeeating | Instagram

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Fans called out Lizzo for using "ableist" language in her new song Grrrls, and she wants to make things right.

The singer says she's heard the criticism and has since changed her song so that it no longer uses the word "spaz," a short-form for "spastic" and a slur for people with Cerebral Palsy.

"As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)," she wrote in an apology on Instagram.

"I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action."


In the first verse of the old version of the song, which was released last Friday, Lizzo sings about telling someone to hold her bag and then says "I'm a spaz."

Critics said they were surprised and hurt to see the singer user that word, especially since she's known for heavily advocating for marginalized groups, including those who are Black, plus-size and queer.

"It's 2022," said one of the most-liked tweets about it on Twitter. "Do better."

With the change to the lyrics, Lizzo let her critics and fans know that she is "dedicated to being part of the change" she wants to see in the world.

In the new version, she simply says "hold my bag" again.

The song will be on Lizzo's upcoming album, Special, which is slated to drop on July 15.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...