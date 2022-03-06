5 Times 'SNL' Totally Roasted Canada & Canadians That We Can't Stop Thinking About
To be honest, it's all pretty true.
When it comes to being a good sport, Canadians are known for playing along, and Saturday Night Live has taken aim at the country and its citizens a few times.
From extreme politeness to our love of Drake, the sketch comedy show doesn't hold back while they poke some good old-fashioned fun at us.
Here are a few times SNL has roasted the Great White North and Canucks.
When they mocked our love for Drake
Welcome to \ud835\uddd5\ud835\uddfc\ud835\uddfb\ud835\uddf7\ud835\uddfc\ud835\ude02\ud835\uddff-\ud835\udddb\ud835\uddf6!pic.twitter.com/EyxsZsl4V5— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL) 1602995893
The clip starts off with a segment called "Drake Watch," where the correspondent lets people know whether or not she's seen Drake that day.
Unfortunately, she did not spot him, which is pretty much the end of the skit that pokes fun at our country's apparent obsession with Drizzy.
They even worked in a Degrassi: The Next Generation reference!
When they called us out on politeness
In this segment, SNL decided to tackle a heavy topic by adding some Canadian personality to it.
"The Me Too movement that started in Hollywood has now reached Canadian shores," the narrator says before addressing allegations of sexual misconduct by a character played by Bill Hader.
Hader's character, who is labelled as the "Harvey Weinstein of Canada," says he's definitely abused his power.
After his assistant describes how he got "forward" with her by complimenting her sweater, he immediately apologized.
He decided to resign due to his "inappropriate" actions.
When they called out our politeness again
This skit features a gossip show where things are done the Canadian way.
After a celebrity couple is caught "canoodling," they inform the audience (in a very exaggerated accent) that they won't show the pictures, because "that's private."
They then run through a segment called "They Both Look Nice," which examines two celebrities side-by-side who wore the same dress.
Instead of discussing who wore it better, they come to the very lovely conclusion that Mary J. Blige and Drew Barrymore "both look nice."
When they made a "yo mama" joke about BC
When a record-breaking natural phenomenon happened off the coast of B.C., Colin Jost took the opportunity to make a throwback joke on Weekend Update.
"Researchers have observed a nearly 60-foot-tall rogue wave off the coast of British Columbia, which is the largest ever recorded," Jost said.
"Researchers believe the wave was generated when yo mama fell overboard," he said while making a face.
When Drake played "Black Jeopardy!"
The rapper played the character of Jared, who confuses host Kenan Thompson with his intense Toronto accent.
In response to the question, "Oh snap! His new album just dropped, and it's fire!" Drake's character gave maybe the most Canadian answer of all time.
"Who is Kardinal Offishall?"
After the host appears confused about who that is, Jared informs him that he's a Juno-award-winning rapper, to which the host says that there are no good rappers from Canada.
"What about Drake?" Jared asks.
"Who are these people you keep mentioning?" responds the host.
