'The Last Of Us' Is Filming Season 2 In Vancouver & The Mayor Said It's 'Huge'
"Welcome to Hollywood North"
The Last Of Usis returning to film in Canada and so many people are psyched to hear that season two will be filming in Vancouver.
While the first series was filmed in Alberta in spots including Calgary, Edmonton, Canmore and more, Vancouver will be the backdrop as the story follows The Last Of Us: Part II, largely set in the Pacific Northwest.
Vancouver's mayor Ken Sim took to Twitter to confirm the huge news that stars including Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be heading to the city.
"The biggest show on television today will be moving its production to Vancouver for their next season," he said.
\u201cThis is huge. \n\nThe biggest show on television today will be moving its production to Vancouver for their next season.\n\nThis is yet another sign of the strength of Vancouver\u2019s film and television sector.\n\nWelcome to Hollywood North, @TheLastofUsHBO\n\n #vanpoli #TheLastOfUs\u201d— Mayor Ken Sim (@Mayor Ken Sim) 1680303741
"Welcome to Hollywood North, @TheLastofUsHBO," he added.
In a statement provided to Global News, Prem Gill, the CEO of Creative BC said the provinces has an "exceptional crew base and an unparalleled range of stunning locations,"
“We are poised to build on the precedent set by Alberta’s exceptional work on season one," she said.
While it's not known when season two will be filmed, one of the show's stars Ramsey hinted that production could start at the end of 2023.
Although the game The Last Of Us is only two parts, the show's creators have also said that the story followed in the second game will likely take place over more than one season.
Taking place a few years after the end of the first season when Joel and Ellie arrive back in Jackson, Wyoming, much of The Last Of Us: Part II is set in Seattle and around the state of Washington.
Vancouver certainly isn't a stranger to huge productions with huge series including Riverdale, Virgin River and Firefly Lane all filming in B.C. over the years.