This Bridge In Alberta Was Used In 'The Last Of Us' & You Can Visit It Right Now
You can follow in Pedro Pascal's footsteps!
If there's a huge The Last Of Us-shaped whole in your life, the good news is there is a ton of real-life locations to explore in Alberta that were used in the show.
One of the most recognizable spots featured in the series is Canmore Engine Bridge and you can quite literally follow in Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's footsteps.
Canmore Engine Bridge makes an appearance in episode six of the series as Joel and Ellie cross what is known as the "river of death" to reach Jackson, Wyoming.
Luckily, the reality isn't quite as bleak as the bridge has stunning views of the surrounding mountain peaks and the rushing blue water of the Bow River below.
The bridge is also super easy to get to as it's just a short walk from the downtown Canmore area.
Since the show aired, Canmore Engine Bridge has become a popular attraction for The Last Of Us fans who've been flocking to the site.
While you're in the area, you can also explore downtown Canmore, which doubled up as Jackson, Wyoming in the series.
Canmore Engine Bridge
Address: Spur Line Trail, Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: This iconic Alberta spot was used in The Last Of Us and it's super easy to visit. The bridge has stunning views of the Kananaskis mountains and the Bow River.