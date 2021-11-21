Simu Liu Shares How He Landed The Role Of Shang-Chi & It's So Damn Canadian (VIDEO)
"This is a true story..."
Canada's very own Simu Liu hosted his first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live, and he shared the super Canadian way he landed his role in Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
On Saturday, November 20, the actor explained the whole process during the show's opening monologue.
Simu\u2019s Monologue!pic.twitter.com/Yjzyv6aY81— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL) 1637470942
"I am officially Marvel's first openly Chinese superhero," he said, while the audience cheered.
"I'm actually Chinese-Canadian, and I'm so happy to be here for the Thanksgiving show," Liu continued. "I do have a lot to be thankful for. A lot of people ask me how I landed a role in a Marvel movie."
"The truth is, I got Shang-Chi how every Canadian gets their big break — by asking politely. For real, for real," he said as the audience laughed. "Back in 2014 — and this is a true story — I tweeted, 'Hey Marvel, great job with Captain America and Thor. Now how about an Asian superhero?'"
He said that the tweet got about 10 likes at the time he posted it, which is 10 more than he'd usually get.
Hey @Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero?— Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155) (@Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155)) 1405604594
"But I worked hard," Liu said. "And five years later, Marvel did make their first Asian superhero movie, and after I got the part, I went online and tweeted, 'Thanks for getting back to me.'"
"Clearly, I'm Canadian," he cheekily said about using his manners.
He also told the audience that 10 years ago, he used to dress up as Spider-Man for kids' birthday parties, and one particular kid refused to believe he was the real deal.
"I don't know if you've ever been kicked by a seven-year-old while wearing a $30 Walmart Spider-Man suit, but it will break you," Liu joked. "It will break your spirit."
He ended the monologue by addressing the kid who didn't believe he was Peter Parker's alter ego.
"You were right," he admitted. "I'm not Spider-Man. I'm Shang-Chi, bitch!"