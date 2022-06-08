Simu Liu's Hosting A Celeb-Filled Basketball Game In Toronto & The Reason Why Is Wholesome
It's all going towards a great cause.
Simu Liu is teaming up with the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association (CCYAA) to host a celebrity basketball game, and the whole thing is going toward a good cause.
According to CCYAA, the event will feature over 20 celebrities, athletes and personalities from the North American Asian community, all of which will come together to raise money for the Jeremy Lin Foundation and a new community centre.
The charity helps support "overlooked AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) youths in the community through a variety of programs and initiatives."
It will be hosted on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the University of Toronto's Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport.
"The CCYAA Celebrity Classic was a massive success when we launched it in 2019," Simu Liu said in a release. "It was a celebration of diasporic Asian culture that brought together some incredible actors, musicians and influencers from around the world - and all in support of two very worthwhile causes."
"This year, we're celebrating Asian Americans and Canadians who have broken barriers and achieved success in Hollywood, pro sports, music, comedy and food. We invite the city of Toronto to celebrate with us on July 9th!" he added.
As of right now, the complete list of celebrity guests remains a mystery. However, the first person confirmed to join the roster is former Raptors player Jeremy Lin.
Additionally, some weekend events will include Julie Kim performing as part of the lineup in a "Comedy Night" hosted by Yuk Yuk's Toronto and a halftime performance by Canadian recording artist Alex Porat.