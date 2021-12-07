Trending Tags

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Is Apparently Getting A Sequel & Simu Liu Had The Sassiest Response

The Canadian actor is not holding back!

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Is Apparently Getting A Sequel & Simu Liu Had The Sassiest Response
@simuliu | Instagram

It's being reported that Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which stars Simu Liu, is getting a sequel and the Canadian actor did not hold back with his sassy response to the news.

According to Variety, a sequel to the Shang-Chi movie is officially in the works with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to direct and write the second installment. If Liu's tweet about it is anything to go by, he's set to return as well.

Liu shared the Variety article on Twitter and did not hold back. "Flopped so hard we got a sequel!" he tweeted.

This isn't even the first time he's sassed Shang-Chi critics on Twitter. In September when the movie came out, Liu posted an old stock photo he was in where he's laughing and pointing at a laptop.

"Me laughing at the people who thought we'd flop," he tweeted back then.

Variety also said that the Shang-Chi is currently the highest-grossing film in the U.S. with US$224.5 million earned and the eighth highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office with US$431.9 million made so far.

Liu posted about the sequel on his Instagram story as well. He tagged Cretton and said, "Let's do this."

While hosting Saturday Night Live on November 20, Liu revealed how he got cast in the movie and it was the most Canadian thing ever.

"The truth is, I got Shang-Chi how every Canadian gets their big break — by asking politely. For real, for real," he said.

