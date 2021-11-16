Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

A San Fran Bus Driver Thoroughly Roasted A 'Shang-Chi' Scene & Simu Liu Absolutely Loved It

"They are seriously off route!"

A San Fran Bus Driver Thoroughly Roasted A 'Shang-Chi' Scene & Simu Liu Absolutely Loved It
Marvel

There's no denying that Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings was a smash hit in 2021, but there's one bus driver in San Francisco that has a bone to pick with the film.

Twitter user @that_mc, a bus operator in the city that Shang-Chi is partly set in, devoted a whole Twitter thread to breaking down the iconic bus fight scene and did it so well that Simu Liu couldn't help but be amazed.

The real-life driver's name is Mack Allen, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, and he broke down everything from the ads on the wall to the "terrible" fake bus driver. The scene features a broken brake line and a careening bus, but it turns out that Marvel would've lost one of its more memorable action scenes if Allen was at the wheel.

Allen points out the driver's shoulder patch indicates he's likely a part-time worker — maybe that explains why the bus is "seriously off-route!"

But Allen had tons of compliments for Simu Liu and Awkwafina, who he says nailed driving the bus and using the accessories available.

There are tons of things that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton gets right, like the destruction of scooters in the path of the bus ("I really wanted to just demolish a bunch of these scooters," Cretton told Vanity Fair).

And apparently, Shang-Chi perfectly encapsulated the vibe of every San Fran resident who's just a few seconds late for their bus.

Overall, Allen said he enjoyed the scene and even took a moment to wish the fake bus driver, well.

The thread exploded in popularity, gaining thousands of likes in just a few days, but no one enjoyed it more than Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu.

"I just want you to support public transport by riding the bus more and driving a personal car less. Support policies that fund public transport, and support policies that prioritize people over parking spots," Allen wrote after the thread blew up on Twitter.

"And thank your operator when you get off the bus," he said. "Every 'Thank you' makes our day on the road a little better."

It's good advice, and even better advice when your driver is fighting off supervillains at the same time!

From Your Site Articles

Simu Liu Revealed The 10 Things He Loves Most About Toronto & He Knows His Sh*t (VIDEO)

Okay, but who doesn't love High Park?

@simuliu | Instagram, @raptors | Instagram

If you didn't know Simu Liu was a proper Toronto kid, this video of him listing his favourite things about the 6ix will definitely prove that point.

Liu has always been openly proud of his Canadian roots, and he really flexed his knowledge in his latest promotional video.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get A Month Of Disney+ Canada For Just $1.99 & Watch 'Shang-Chi' And Other Marvel Movies

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu drops Friday, November 12. 🤘

Marvel Entertainment | YouTube

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Have you watched The Mandalorian or Black Widow yet? If you haven't dived into any of the Disney+ offerings, you're missing out! But there's no time like the present to catch up on all the shows and movies that's taken the internet by storm this year.

Keep Reading Show less

Simu Liu Is Set To Host SNL This Month & A Slew Of Other Celebs Were Also Added To The Lineup

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran will be there, too!

@simuliu | Instagram

The latest round of hosts for Saturday Night Live (SNL) has just been announced, and Toronto-born Simu Liu will be taking on the coveted role this month.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday, November 2, to announce that he and rapper Saweetie would be the guest acts on the November 20 episode of the show.

Keep Reading Show less

'The Office' Star BJ Novak Has An Accidental Stock Photo & His Face Is On So Many Products

He's "too amused to do anything about it" and so are we.

@bjnovak | Instagram

Ryan the temp apparently did some modelling before he landed a job at Dunder-Mifflin.

The Office actor BJ Novak says he accidentally became a stock photo model early in his career, and he still sees his face on all kinds of products from various countries.

Keep Reading Show less