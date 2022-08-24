Simu Liu Shares All The Things He Loves Most About Toronto & He's Not Wrong
"I love just being able to tap into the heart and soul of the city."
Simu Liu has always shared his admiration for Toronto, mainly because he grew up in the 6ix. But, his love for the city goes beyond just being his childhood home; it's "one of the most special places on earth."
The Marvel star is part of a campaign called You Gotta See What We See, where he shares what he loves most about Toronto, and it's so heartwarming.
"Toronto is very much a mosaic of all different stories, tastes and perspectives coming together and coexisting. I truly think it's one of the most special places on earth," Liu said.
Other than Liu revealing his favourite Toronto restaurants to the world, the star also enjoys some hidden gems that you may also be a fan of.
Have you heard of The Toronto Night Market? Well, it's a huge Asian food market in Markham, and Liu says it's Toronto's hidden gem.
You Gotta See What We See: Simu Liuwww.youtube.com
Keeping The Marvel star's admiration for food to one side, he also has an unfound love for Toronto's theatre community mainly because the 6ix played a "massive role in the launch" of his acting career.
"I have to also specifically shout out Toronto's theatre community," he said. "It's really, really great."
"It was in one of these tiny theatre collectives that a little play called Kim's convenience was first conceived, so I owe everything to the arts and theatre scenes in Toronto."
Let's be honest, if you don't take your phone out every time a magical sunset takes over the city, are you a true Torontonian?
"The view of the sun coming up over the buildings is just absolutely phenomenal. I'll remember that moment for the rest of my life," the actor said.
Liu reveals that the AGO is one of his favourite places to go and spend an afternoon "in quiet contemplation, looking at art, feeling inspired."
Another spot the actor says is unique to him is The Monkey Vault, where newbies and established stunt people would network, making the experience exciting.
For all of you ballers out there, Simu is also obviously a Toronto Raptors "diehard fan for life."
He said that when his parents didn't have enough money to pay for skating or hockey lessons, basketball was so accessible and didn't require much, so he grew up playing and loving the sport.
But most importantly, what makes Toronto so different from the rest of the world? Well, Liu says it's "just how much it embraces its own diversity and multiculturalism."
"So much of my childhood is connected to the city in such a special way, so I don't think it will ever not be home."