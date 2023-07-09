Simu Liu & Allison Hsu Vacationed In Canada Recently & Here's What We Know About The Couple
They've gone on some pretty epic trips together!
Kim's Convenience actor Simu Liu is pretty private when it comes to his love life, but he is sharing some cute moments with his girlfriend Allison Hsu on Instagram, including special memories from a recent trip to Canada.
Liu, who stars in the upcoming Barbie movie as one of the Kens, shared a few photos from Muskoka, where he spent the Canada Day long weekend and it looks like he had the best time with his GF.
From the looks of it, the couple celebrated in true Canadian fashion - water skiing, boating and a ride on a seadoo.
In his post, the Shang-Chi star gave a special shout-out to Goshulak Island, which he writes has been his "safe haven" for over a decade.
"I’ve lived a lot of life and seen many things in those years, but nothing quite compares the to majesty of the lake," he wrote in the caption. "This is the cottage that raised me, made me curious, and gave me the gift of the water."
"Forever grateful to the family that always welcomes their 'adopted' son with open arms and a fresh set of sheets. I love you guys always."
Liu and Hsu didn't just come to Canada for the long weekend.
The Canadian actor was in Toronto, alongside fellow Ken, Ryan Gosling, to promote his upcoming movie Barbie, which comes out on July 21.
On the pink carpet in Toronto, Liu gave Narcity a little hint about the movie's plot line saying the Kens will get their hands on Barbie's Dreamhouse and fans can expect a lot of horses. I guess we'll just have to see the movie to understand what it all means!
The actor's girlfriend, Hsu, was also at the event to support her beau.
Hsu posted a photo from the Toronto event, writing "Happy Kenada day" in the caption.
Liu also appeared in the comments of the post writing, "She’s everything; I’m just her Ken." They're so dang cute!
Liu and Hsu have been dating since 2022 and it looks like they've enjoyed travelling together a lot since then.
While there are some missing pieces in terms of their relationship timeline, here's what we know about Liu and his GF.
Who is Simu Liu dating?
Simu Liu is dating Allison Hsu.
It's unclear exactly how the couple met or when they started dating, but it's been at least eight months.
In November 2022, Hsu posted a photo with Liu's arms wrapped around her and a simple smile as a caption.
Liu quickly followed and in December made it Instagram official by sharing a photo of him and Hsu at the premiere of the Christmas film Violent Night.
Liu hasn't said much about his relationship publicly, but he has let fans know that he has met Hsu's parents.
In December 2022, the Canadian actor told People that he and Hsu would be spending time over the holidays together and he that he would be meeting her family.
"Yeah, doing the whole family thing and meeting the parents thing, which no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time," Liu told People.
He also gushed about his new GF at the time.
"She's a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things," he expressed to People. "And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes."
Clearly it's going well because they've shared a lot of adorable photos together since then!
Prior to his relationship with Hsu, Liu dated Never Have I Ever actress Jade Bender.
Liu confirmed the two had broken up in September 2022, according to Vanity Fair. The outlet says the actor revealed the news of the breakup and that he was working on his mental health while he was at the Dreamforce 2022 conference in San Francisco, California.
Who is Allison Hsu?
Allison Hsu, 26, is a digital marketing director at the L.A. record label Interscope Records, according to her LinkedIn profile.
It looks like she's gotten to work with some big names in the music industry.
Hsu was featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, which described her job as leading "all things digital and social for Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, FINNEAS, Holly Humberstone and other Interscope talent."
She has been with the company for the past six years and started out as a revenue intern.
The 26-year-old has also interned for big-name fashion houses Jimmy Choo and Giorgio Armani.
Hsu grew up in Pennsylvania and later attended the University of California where she received a bachelor of arts in economics, film, television and digital media in 2018.
During her time as a student, Hsu appears to have been a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
Based on her LinkedIn, Hsu knows at least three languages, including English, Chinese and Spanish.
It looks like Hsu might be from Taiwan, according to one of her Instagram posts where she's with Liu, which she captioned "brought him home."
Hsu also enjoys travelling and her and Liu have been on some pretty epic trips together, including to Italy, Taiwan, Canada and Anguilla.
Prior to their adventures as a couple, Hsu also went on some pretty incredible-looking travels to Dublin, Ireland; Paris, France; Phuket, Thailand; and Seoul, South Korea.
The digital marketing director also appears to be a big fan of music festivals and has made several trips to Coachella over the years.
When will Simu Liu and Allison Hsu come back to Canada?
Aside from their trip to Canada for the Barbie pink carpet and weekend in Muskoka, the couple was back in Toronto on the July 8th weekend.
The Canadian actor hosted the CCYAA Celebrity Classic alongside basketball player Jeremy Lin at the University of Toronto.
The proceeds went towards the Jeremy Lin Foundation and the CCYAA.
The couple was also spotted at the Toronto FreshFest Asian Food Festival trying out different foods.