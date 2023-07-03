Simu Liu Teases What Happens When Kens Takes Over The Barbie Dreamhouse (VIDEO)
"Horses are just everywhere."
Barbie star Simu Liu teased what fans can expect when Kens take over the Barbie Dreamhouse, and spoiler alert; it's not great.
The highly anticipated Barbie movie is almost here, and Liu, who plays one of many Ken dolls, may have let some plot points slip while on the pink carpet in Toronto.
Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, leaves Barbie Land with Ryan Gosling's Ken to discover the harsh realities of the human world, but according to the movie's trailer, Barbie Land seems to become Kendom at some point, and Liu confirmed the easter egg while chatting with Narcity.
"Kens kind of get their hands on the Barbie Dreamhouse, and you know the results, if I'm honest, are not great," said Liu.
"Kens are not known for their interior design prowess, and in fact, all of their design inspirations for this Kendom come from this misguided interpretations of what manliness is."
Liu said the re-design of the Dreamhouse has a lot of mini-fridges, beer, and, strangely enough, horse paraphernalia and horse imagery.
"For whatever reason, we get it in our heads that horses equal manliness, and the more horses you ride, the manlier you are, and so horses are just everywhere," the Canadian actor added.
Liu says fans can expect Kens to ride horses in slow motion on flat-screen TVs and even horse sculptures in Kendom, which seems to be shaping up as a space with a whole lot of testosterone.
"It's like someone broken telephoned what being a man was, and then the Kens got it 700 people down and were just like, 'Ok, great, we're going to do that.'"
It looks like the not-so-great Kendom may come crashing down, thanks to the tension between Liu and Gosling's Ken – but Liu couldn't confirm or deny it.
"I'm not at liberty to divulge. I think as you can kind of surmise from our Ken relationship. It's a little, you know, it's a little bit of a rivalry. It's very adversarial. And, yeah, who knows? You know, I think those are the cracks that might tear Kendom apart."
Fans will just have to wait and see what becomes of Kendom when the movie lands in theatres on July 21.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.