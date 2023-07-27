'Barbie' Star Simu Liu Said The Awkward Video Of Him With Ryan Gosling Was All 'Jokes'
"I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat." 🇨🇦
Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling appeared to have an awkward moment while on the Barbie pink carpet in Toronto and a clip of it has gone viral.
On Wednesday, July 26, the interaction between the two Kenadian's made the rounds on social media, roughly one month after it happened.
In the video, Liu places his hand at Gosling's waist as the two pose for pictures.
Gosling, however, doesn't appear to want to be touched and moves away from Liu's hand. The two men then put their hands in their pockets while they continued to smile at the cameras.
You asked for it! Here’s the full clip of Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu interacting on the #Barbie red carpet in #Toronto. 💕 The Kenmance is strong. 🥲 This footage was shot before the SAG-AFTRA strike. #RyanGosling #SimuLiu #BarbieTheMovie #TorontoTikTok #RedCarpet #Kenough #Ken
While the internet seemed to find this little moment a bit cringe, Liu addressed the situation on his Insta story.
"I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat," Liu wrote over a picture of them smiling at the event.
"He is the best human in very way, especially when he jokes with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy."
He then asked people to redirect their attention to the Hollywood actors' strike.
"Now let's get back to the issues that matter, like supporting out striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!"
Simu Liu's Instagram story. @simuliu | Instagram
Narcity was in attendance at the event where the jokey interaction went down, and while we didn't see that moment in particular, there were plenty of other fun moments.
When Narcity's Brooke Houghton asked about the sexual tension that appeared to sizzle between the two Kens, Liu gave a tease of an answer.
"Let's say this, whatever goes on between us definitely comes to a head in the climax of the movie," said Liu. "There's only one way for people to know what that is, and that's by buying a ticket and seeing it when it comes out in theatres."
That being said, he did offer an alternative for people involving the Ken dolls of the two actors that are available to buy.
"If you're not satisfied with the ending of the movie, write one for yourself and use our dolls," he cheekily said. "I give you full permission."
Barbie is in theatres now.
