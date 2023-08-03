This Canadian Hotel Is Getting A Barbie Dream Suite & It's Like Waking Up In The Film
You can vacay like Barbie! 💖
Want to live your best Barbie life this summer? You can book a stay in a hotel suite fit for Barbie herself right here in Canada and it looks fantastic.
The Fairmont Queen Elizabeth has announced a partnership with Mattel to offer guests the opportunity to stay in a "Barbie Dream Suite" decked out in pink.
The one-of-a-kind getaway at the Montreal hotel is said to be inspired by Barbie's legacy and will transport visitors into a "pink and playful" world.
According to the hotel, the suite is currently being transformed into a "luxurious and whimsical space that will appeal to all those that think pink."
A sneak peek at the suite shows a room that's straight out of Barbie's Dream House with bright colours, playful fixtures and, of course, tons of pink.
The Barbie Dream Suite at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth in Montreal, Quebec.Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
The Dream Suite features two bedrooms with king-size beds, a kitchenette and dining room, two bathrooms and an adjoining powder room, as well as Fairmont Gold amenities.
Along with the new suite, there are a variety of Barbie-themed hotel packages and experiences guests can book, including a Barbie Dream Tea with Barbie-themed tea, beverages and rosé champagne or craft mocktails.
Guests can also book a "Barbie Spectacular PJ Soiree," with cocktails, savoury bites, and Barbie amenities like robes and slippers, and a "Fabulous Barbie Party," which can be booked for a birthday or celebration and includes a Barbie buffet.
The hotel is also offering a Barbie VIP Dream Suite experience that includes transportation in a Barbie-themed vehicle, Barbie amenities, Barbie spa services, Barbie tea and cocktails, and "Barbie swag."
The packages include overnight accommodations in the Dream Suite for up to four people. However, if you're not looking to stay the night, you can also join in on the fun by popping in at the hotel's Rosélys restaurant for Barbie Afternoon Tea, which features savoury pink bites and sweet treats and can be reserved online now.
Barbie Afternoon Tea at the Fairmont. Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
You can also check out the hotel's grab-and-go Barbie sweets shop and dessert bar, or shop for Barbie merch like hot pink shades, pink bathrobes and more at the hotel's artisan market.
The Barbie Dream Suite is available to book now for stays starting the week of August 24, 2023. Rates start at $1,499 per night for up to four guests, which, if you're splitting it with three of your friends, works out to be about $374 per person.
The hotel is located in the heart of downtown Montreal and is close to popular landmarks. If you're looking for an easy road trip, the hotel is about 2 hours and 20 minutes from Ottawa and just under 3 hours from Quebec City.
Get ready to experience la vie en rose!
Barbie Dream Suite
Barbie Afternoon Tea.
Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
Price: Starting at $1,499 per night for up to four guests
Address: 900 Boul. René-Lévesque O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can live like Barbie and book a stay in this pink and playful hotel suite that's truly fantastic.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.