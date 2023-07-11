A Barbie-Themed Brunch Is Coming To Toronto & You Can Party Like You're Margot Robbie
Come on Barbie, let's go party!
Let's go party! A Barbie-themed dining experience is coming to Toronto and you can unleash your inner Barbie girl (or guy).
The Barbie Brunch is running for just two days from November 4 to 5, 2023 and will transport you "into a world of pink and glamour." It's hot on the heels of the much-anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling which is being released on July 21, 2023.
Barbie Brunch.Barbie Brunch
The exclusive event features a brunch, lunch, or dinner experience and tons of activities including giveaways, boozy drinks, and trivia.
You can sip on a variety of Barbie-inspired cocktails including "Malibu Dream" and "Pink Power Martini" for a boozy day out.
Start practicing those scales, because there will be an Aqua Barbie Girl Sing-Along where you can let loose and enjoy some major 90s nostalgia.
Attendees will have a chance to win exclusive Barbie-themed movie tickets so they can watch her adventures unfold on the big screen.
There will also be trivia so you'll want to brush up on your Barbie knowledge.
The event is open to all ages and tickets can be purchased online for $55 per person. Guests are encouraged to wear their "most glamorous Barbie-inspired outfits."
This isn't the first Barbie experience to hit Toronto. Last year, The World of Barbie immersive exhibit allowed guests to step into an all-out Barbie dreamland and explore places like her Malibu mansion and space shuttle.
Get ready for endless photo ops, tons of pink, delicious treats, and more at this Barbie party coming to Toronto.
Barbie Brunch
Barbie-themed cocktails.
Price: $55 per person
When: November 4 to 5, 2023
Address: Chestnut St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Let's go party at this Barbie-themed dining event coming to Toronto.
