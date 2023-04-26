Ryan Gosling Shared Hilarious Memories From Filming 'Barbie' & The 'Ken-ergy' Is Real (PHOTO)
The Barbie movie is hitting theatres in just a few months and Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig are making the rounds ahead of the film's release.
On Tuesday, April 25, the Canadian actor chatted about really finding his inner Ken, which is of course the character he plays as Barbie's boyfriend.
"I only knew Ken from afar," Gosling said at CinemaCon, as per People. "I didn't know Ken from within, and if I'm being really honest I doubted my Ken-ergy."
In fact, he said he needed the help of others to bring the character to life.
"I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow," the actor explained.
As well, he shared how his world dramatically changed once he began diving into the depths of his Ken character.
"It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach," Gosling said, which is honestly a wild ride.
"It came on like a light scarlet fever," he continued. "Then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?'"
The movie is hitting theatres on July 21 and also stars fellow Canadian Simu Liu as another Ken character who will be utilizing the dance skills he honed while attending Western University for some of the film's big dance sequences.
Other Barbie's will be played by Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp while even more Ken's will be played by Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans.
"To work with this group— they're all brilliant and it was so exciting and then to be conjured in such a way was really special," Gosling said of the experience.
