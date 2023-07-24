Ryan Gosling Thanked BTS' Jimin For A 'Barbie' Look & Surprised Him With A Meaningful Gift
"You wore it first."
A member of South Korean boy band BTS is thanking Ryan Gosling for a thoughtful present the Canadian actor sent his way.
In a video posted to Instagram, BTS' Jimin shared his heartfelt thanks to Gosling for Ken's guitar, which Gosling promised to give him after he wore an outfit inspired by Jimin in the new Barbie movie.
It all started when Gosling joked about the outfits in a video posted to Instagram by the @barbiethemovie account.
"I have to give it to you, you wore it first, you definitely wore it best," Gosling said in the clip in reference to one of the outfits he wore as Ken in the film.
"There's an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken's style you have to give them your most prized possession so I hope you'll accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn't really play anyways so it'll be much better in your hands."
Gosling kept his word and Jimin received his new guitar.
"Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it's Jimin. Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video so thank you so much," the South Korean singer said in a video he posted on Monday to Instagram in which he's holding the guitar.
He then mentioned Gosling's cowboy outfit worn in Barbie, which basically looked exactly like the one Jimin wore in the "Permission to Dance "music video.
"I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie," Jimin added and finished off with, "Go Barbie!"
While it's unclear if Gosling has seen the video, we hope to see Ken's guitar in one of Jimin's upcoming music videos.
Gosling stars in the Greta Gerwig-directed film alongside Margot Robbie, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell.
According to Variety, Barbie completely blew expectations out of the water with its $155 million opening weekend and it became the biggest debut of the year.
