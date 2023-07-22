Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Outfit Had A Nod To Eva Mendes & The Two Are Legit Relationship Goals
They're very selective about what they share!
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes may be one of the most private couples in Hollywood, but they have been sharing some sweet tributes to each other during the Barbie press tour.
Gosling, who plays the main Ken in the Barbie film, dedicated part of his wardrobe at the Los Angeles premiere to his partner of over 10 years.
The piece was an "E" initial necklace that he paired with a pink suit, which was clearly for his partner Eva.
Although Mendes was not with Gosling at the premiere, and we rarely ever see them together at press events, she has praised her man time and time again on her Instagram page.
Just a few days ago Mendes gave a shout-out to Gosling on her Instagram writing in a post, "Mi Hombre. Mi Vida [My man. My life]... To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement."
She also included a quote from Barbie director Greta Gerwig and what Gerwig said about Gosling's role as Ken, alongside a photo of Gosling and Mendes from their 2013 film The Place Beyond the Pines.
While the couple has been very selective in terms of what they share about each other, they have shared little tidbits here and there over the course of their long relationship.
From how long they've been together to why we rarely see them out together, here's a look back at Gosling and Mendes as a couple.
How long have Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes been together?
Eva Mendes, 49, and Ryan Gosling, 42, have been together since 2011, which is around the same time that they worked together on the filmThe Place Beyond the Pines.
Although many people may have assumed that's when the pair met, Mendes has shot down those rumours.
In an Instagram post, Mendes shared a clip of her and Gosling from the film and wrote in the caption, "We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here's a little magic captured on camera."
In an interview with Oprah magazine, Mendes further clarified she and Gosling had "known each other for a while already" before they worked together on the movie.
The first time the pair was spotted out together happened after filming had wrapped on a date at Disneyland, as reported by Glamour.
Although the two don't make red carpet appearances together, minus the time they both promoted their film The Place Beyond the Pines, they have talked about their relationship in interviews.
In a 2015 interview with Hello Magazine, Gosling had something very cute to say about his partner.
"I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with,” he told the outlet.
He also added that the only "quality" he looks for in a woman is "that she’s Eva Mendes. There’s nothing else I’m looking for."
During his Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech in 2017, which he won for his role in La La Land, he thanked Mendes for the sacrifices she made so he could take on the project.
"While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he said in his speech.
"If she hadn't of taken all of that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today so, sweetheart, thank you."
Mendes has also gushed about her man in interviews.
During an appearance on The Talk in 2022, Mendes spoke about how Gosling had started a "Kenaissance" and said she would prefer to spend her time with Gosling's Ken character during the day and the night with Gosling's character from Gray Man.
She also posts photos of Gosling's various projects, like a Gucci campaign he was a part of, with cute captions like "my magic man."
Prior to their relationships with one another, Gosling dated his The Notebook co-star and fellow Canadian Rachel McAdams between 2005 and 2007.
As for Mendes, she dated filmmaker George Augusto from 2002 to 2010.
Do Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have children together?
Yes, Mendes and Gosling have two children together, daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7, as reported by People.
Gosling has said in the past that having kids wasn't always part of his plan. That changed when he met Mendes.
"I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her," he told GQ.
Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling married?
The speculation that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are married really blew up online after the actress posted a photo of a tattoo on her wrist that says "de Gosling."
Fans quickly pointed out that it means "of Gosling" in the comments.
It was then made official, sort of, by Mendes herself.
According to Elle, Mendes referred to Gosling as her husband during an appearance on the Australian Channel Nine's show Today.
“Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told the show's hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon, as per the Elle report.
The couple has never officially shared any details of a wedding so the speculation about that will continue until they do!
Why do we rarely see Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at press events together?
Gosling and Mendes have been extremely private in terms of what they share about their family life with the public.
They are also rarely seen out in public together, especially when it comes to press events.
Mendes also doesn't post any photos of her and Gosling's daughters on her social media.
Some people have comments on Mendes' photos online asking why she doesn't share more about her relationship.
On a clip she posted on Instagram from the film they worked on together, The Place Beyond the Pines, someone commented that they want to see Mendes and Gosling at some events together.
"Eva, I wan to to be honest w u, but I really hope Barbie will get through the Awards Season just to see you w Ryan," the comment reads. "I know, I'm a selfish and probably I dreamer, but I will never stop to dream about it!!"
Mendes took the time to respond.
"What a cool comment, thank you. But we don’t do those things together," Mendes wrote. "Like these photos I’ve been posting, Im only comfortable posting because it’s already out there."
She also added in another comment that her and Gosling value their "very private life." She did, however, say she is "dying to do another movie" with Gosling.
Fingers crossed they make that happen!