'Barbie' Star Ryan Gosling Had The Sweetest Response To 'Harsh Language' Around His Sister (VIDEO)
He brought his sis to the pink carpet in Toronto 🥺
Who is that with Ryan Gosling?
That was the question going around the press line at a Barbie pink carpet event in Toronto recently, when Gosling showed up with a mystery blonde woman at his side. The woman wasn't Gosling's co-star, Margot Robbie, nor was she his wife, Eva Mendes.
Those same questions were being asked on social media back in 2017, when the same woman was spotted beside the Oscar-nominated Canadian at the Academy Awards show.
So who was playing Barbie to Ken at the pink carpet event?
It was Ryan's sister Mandi Gosling, and the siblings were obviously happy to be spending some time together during his Canadian press stop for the upcoming Barbie film.
We got a chance to speak to both Goslings at the event, and Ryan got cheeky when asked if he ever messed around with Mandi's dolls when they were kids.
"She didn't have Barbies," said Gosling. "She was too busy being Barbie."
He added that his sister "ruled the school" when the two of them were growing up in Ontario, and he credited his big sis with protecting him ever day.
"She walked me to school safely," he said.
Gosling has joked throughout the Barbie press tour that it's just job to make Ken relevant -- a task that he shares with Canadian co-star Simu Liu.
"Barbie never f*cked with Ken," Gosling told GQ earlier this year. "If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken."
So we had to ask: will people "F" with Ken after they see his performance in the movie?
"Language, please!" Gosling replied, before pointing out that his sister was standing right beside him.
Gosling also opened up about why his Ken is different from the many other Kens in the film.
"He questions his Kenergy," he said. "What's it's source? Where is it best spent, you know? So it's existential."
The actor added that the most surreal part of the entire experience was shooting the Barbie Land portions of the movie, which were all done in a practical set that was built for the film.
"One Christmas I was building a Barbie dream house (for my daughters)," he said. "And the next I was in it. I'm still not sure what happened."
Mandi, who lives in Toronto, told ET Canada at the same event that it was a "no-brainer" for her brother to be cast as Ken.
"You had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there," she said.
The pair also told Narcity that whenever Ryan's in town, there's only one place where they'd want to share a meal together, and that's at Mandi's home in Toronto.
"I always say I won the sibling lottery and this is just one of a zillion examples," Mandi wrote on Instagram after the event.
"There was so much joy and #kenergy at this event, I thought my whole heart would burst with how proud I am of what Ryan brings to the world and it’s so kind how he shares the excitement of his world with me."
The Barbie movie from director Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) opens in theatres everywhere on July 21.
The film features several different versions of the classic Barbie and Ken characters, including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as a pair who leave Barbie Land and venture out into the real world.
Barbie also stars Canadians Simu Liu and Michael Cera, along with Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, John Cena, America Ferrera and many more.