Simu Liu Said Being On Western University's Dance Team Helped Him Land A Role In 'Barbie'
Simu Liu recently shared how one of his hobbies in university landed him a spot in the upcoming Barbie movie and it sounds like it's going to be thrilling.
Earlier in December, the Canadian celeb spoke with Vanity Fair about his role in the Greta Gerwig adaptation that also features fellow Canuck Ryan Gosling as Ken.
“One of my first conversations with Greta, I told her, 'Well, I don’t want to brag, but I was on my university’s hip-hop dance team,'" Liu said of his time at Western University.
"And she literally screamed. So I feel like that ended up playing a very critical role in me getting this project," the Shang-Chi star explained.
He said that he had somewhat forgotten his love of dancing after working as an accountant and then as an actor.
"This movie was definitely an opportunity to reconnect to that part of myself, so I was very happy," Liu shared.
He also reflected on the importance of diversity in the film and the underlying message it shares.
"I remember very clearly about some of our big intricate dance sequences," Liu said.
"Greta was very, very conscientious about who she cast. We were able to cast people of different shapes, sizes, differently abled, to all participate in this dance—all under this message of: You don’t have to be blonde, white, or X, Y, Z in order to embody what it means to be a Barbie or a Ken."
“It’s really about finding your inner beauty and owning that part of yourself and being the best possible version of you.”
Over on his Instagram, Liu has flexed his dance skills a few times, like when he shared a collab with The Kinjaz.
Under the post, he shared a throwback comment to his Western days.
"What a thrill!!! I feel like I’m 19 competing for provincials again. #humblebrag," Liu wrote.
Can't wait to see those moves, Simu!
