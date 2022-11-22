Simu Liu Says He's 'Shooketh' & Having A 'Full-Blown Crisis' After An Unexpected Interaction
"I was like, no way is this person referring to me as that."
Simu Liu has been spotted out and about in Toronto recently and it seems one encounter he had has put him into a bit of a tailspin.
The Canadian celeb took to his Instagram story to share some existential thoughts and explained the whole thing to his followers.
"So I was at an event tonight and somebody came up to me and called me Mr. Liu," the actor said.
"And I'm just gonna say I am shook. Okay, I am shooketh," he continued. "I had an out-of-body experience. I was like, no way is this person referring to me as that."
Liu truly thought that something must be wrong to be addressed in so formal of a way.
"I blacked out," he said. "I am having a full-blown crisis. I don't know if I need to buy a sports car or maybe, I don't know, like dye my hair or something. Because I'm feeling decrepit right now."
"Mr. Liu. Oh my God. Never guys. Oh, so disappointed in myself."
Later in the evening he shared some videos on his story of himself and a few buddies playing basketball which eventually led to some further thought spirals.
"The amount of pain that my body is in right now quite honestly is quite concerning," he said. "My back has exploded. I am so stiff right now."
"This combined with getting 'Mr. Liu'd' yesterday — it spells doom, guys," Liu hilariously explained.
"I need to get a tattoo, I need to buy a Ferrari, I don't know, I need to do something. I'm in crisis."
Given that he recently bought his parents a Tesla... maybe it's time to treat yourself too, Simu?
