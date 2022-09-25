Simu Liu Bought His Parents A 'Tessie' & Says His 'Asian Son Duties' Are Fulfilled (PHOTO)
"This is but a tiny token of gratitude."
Simu Liu just treated his parents to a lavish present and shared a sweet message to them both.
On Saturday, September 24, the Canadian actor posted a picture of himself with his mom and dad to Instagram where he showed off the Tesla he bought them.
"Bought my mama and papa a brand new Tessie!!" he said in his post. "My parents continue to surprise me every day with their capacity for growth and empathy. This is but a tiny token of gratitude."
"Your boy might be 33 and a Marvel superhero, but he needs his mama to set him straight every once in a while," Liu admitted. "Thanks ma. I know what I have to do."
On his Instagram stories, he posted the same selfie to his stories with the hilarious caption "Asian son duties fulfilled" as well as a few pics of his parents being "cuties" and checking out the car.
In his memoir We Were Dreamers, Liu detailed the strained relationship he had with his parents in the past and how the three eventually reconciled.
Thankfully, they seem to be huge supporters of their son now to the point that Liu can joke about the situation.
In terms of them being proud of him, he says he's still working on it.
"I feel like they won't really get there until I'm in an Avengers movie," he said while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live.
He also said that his dad looks like "the Asian George Clooney."
"I don't know what happened with me but I have very beautiful parents, very beautiful parents," Liu said.
Don't be so modest, Simu — we know you were once named as one of Canada's hottest bachelors!
