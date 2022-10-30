Here's Everything You Need To Know About Simu Liu — Canada's Own Marvel Superhero
Simu Liu has made waves on the international scene like starring in the Hollywood blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsand has also appeared in things closer to his Canadian roots, like Kim's Convenience.
Born in Harbin, China, Liu grew up in the Greater Toronto Area and went to Western University before eventually making his way to the small and big screens.
Here's everything you need to know about the Canadian celeb.
What is Simu Liu's net worth?
\u201cFlopped so hard we got a sequel!! \n\nhttps://t.co/69yPeuX2ma\u201d— Simu Liu (@Simu Liu) 1638823249
According to Celebrity Net Worth., Simu Liu's net worth is a respectable $4 million. With upcoming projects like Barbie and the Shang-Chi sequel, that number should be going up soon!
Is Simu Liu in stock photos?
\u201cToshiba, whatever you paid for this photo, I guarantee you I would have endorsed you for less. Now we are enemies.\u201d— Simu Liu (@Simu Liu) 1647210991
Much to his chagrin, the stock photos Liu posed in during his early career still pop up in ads and campaigns on a regular basis.
In some of Liu's stock photos, he appears to be in a rather jolly business meeting while in others he is partaking in a Zumba class.
Is Simu Liu married?
Simu Liu is not married, but he was recently dating actress Jade Bender before they called it quits.
Are Jade Bender and Simu Liu dating?
Simu Liu and Jade Bender are no longer an item, according to Vanity Fair.
In September, Liu confirmed that he was going through a breakup and was taking time to go to therapy and work on his mental health.
What is Simu Liu's height?
According to IMDb, Liu is 5' 11."
Did Simu Liu work at Deloitte?
\u201csoon it'll be apr 12th, the day i got laid off from @Deloitte. i owe my life to being let go from a career i hated. accounting = not for me\u201d— Simu Liu (@Simu Liu) 1427348765
Liu worked as an accountant at Deloitte in Canada before he was eventually fired.
On the 2022 anniversary of his firing, he wrote "a whole a*s essay" about the situation.
"Ten years ago to the day, I was lead into my managing partner’s office at Deloitte and told that they were terminating my employment effective immediately," he wrote.
"I fought back tears of humiliation, grabbed my things, and never looked back."
What movies and TV shows has Simu Liu appeared in?
Liu has notably appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Fresh Off the Boat, Bad Blood,Orphan Black and Nikita, as well as numerous other roles.
How old is Simu Liu?
Liu was born on April 19, 1989. He is currently 33 years old.
Who are Simu Liu's parents?
Liu has spoken about the complicated relationship he had in the past with his dad, Zhenning, and his mom Zheng, according to People.
Thankfully, the trio appear to be doing much better, and Liu in fact just bought them a new Tesla.
How do you pronounce Simu Liu?
The actor's name is pronounced SEE-moo LEE-ew.
