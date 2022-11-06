Simu Liu Compared Walking In Rihanna's Show To His Stock Model Days & Says It Was 'Wild'
"I’m used to getting paid a hundred bucks standing in a boardroom pointing at some things."
Simu Liu recently posted a rather thirsty pic on his Instagram grid from his experience while modelling at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show, and he just opened up about the whole thing.
On Saturday, November 5, the Canadian celeb chatted with Variety while on a red carpet.
"Dude! That 'fit," the interviewer said of the magenta pants Liu wore at the fashion show.
"Oh, thank you so much," the Marvel actor responded. "That was a wild phone call to get by the way."
The interviewer asked him to describe what happened.
"Well, it's not every day that one receives a phone call and it's like, 'Would you like to walk for Rihanna's fashion label,'" he explained.
\u201cSimu Liu on modeling in the Savage X Fenty show: \u201cI\u2019m a stock photo model. That\u2019s the world that I come from, I\u2019m used to getting paid a hundred bucks standing in a boardroom pointing at some things.\u201d #LACMAGala @lacma https://t.co/CvpquwYKU4\u201d— Variety (@Variety) 1667699616
"I'm a stock photo model," he continued. "That's the world that I come from. I'm used to getting paid 100 bucks, you know, standing in a boardroom and pointing out some things."
Overall, it sounds like Liu had a wonderful time modelling for the iconic lingerie brand that celebrates "fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity."
"It's such a great world to get to play in," he shared. "I'm glad we got a good photo out of it."
That you did, Simu!
Over in the comment section of the skin-baring pic, people had plenty to say.
"WHAT," wrote Mindy Kaling.
"You forgot to post your OnlyFans link," said Liu's friend Ronny Chieng.
"Wearing two pants but no shirt," he said in another comment. "Makes sense."
The show will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime on November 9 and will feature a slew of famous faces, including fellow Canadian Lilly Singh.
As well, Cara Delavigne, Irina Shayk, Taraji P. Henson, Winston Duke and TikTok star Bella Poarch will be walking in the show.
