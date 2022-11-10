Simu Liu Shouted Out His 'Most Successful Long-Term Relationship' & It's Pretty Unexpected
"I’m back ;)."
Simu Liu recently made his debut as a lingerie model in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show and he posted a pretty great snap of himself in his finery to Instagram.
In the pic posted on Wednesday, November 9, the Canadian celeb shared some candid words about how he's been doing and gave a cheeky shout-out to Getty Images.
"Hard to believe that just a couple weeks before this photo was taken I was extremely unwell and wanted nothing more than to withdraw from the world," Liu wrote.
"It was almost like I lost sight of myself for a hot sec," he continued. "Well sh*t, this was a pretty great way to explode back out!"
The photo itself features a shirtless Liu mid-stride wearing magenta pyjama pants, a silver chain, with a big old watermark showing who the pic belongs to.
"Thanks @SavageXFenty for having me and shoutout to GettyImages, my most successful long-term relationship to date," he wrote. "I’m back ;)."
Like many actors, Liu has posted many pictures of himself featuring the Getty Image watermark on his grid, like a recent snap of him looking dapper at the LACMA gala and a photo of him on the red carpet at the Blank Panther sequel.
He also recently shared what it was like getting the call from Rihanna's team to walk in the fashion show.
"That was a wild phone call to get by the way," he told Variety. "Well, it's not every day that one receives a phone call and it's like, 'Would you like to walk for Rihanna's fashion label.'"
He also touched on the other modelling he's now infamous for.
"I'm a stock photo model," Liu said. "That's the world that I come from. I'm used to getting paid 100 bucks, you know, standing in a boardroom and pointing out some things."
"It's such a great world to get to play in," he shared. "I'm glad we got a good photo out of it."
That you did, Simu!
