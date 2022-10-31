Simu Liu's Name Got Absolutely Mangled At A Basketball Game But His Reaction Was Gold (VIDEO)
"Let's hear it for..."
Simu Liu recently got a shout-out while attending a basketball game, but it was a little awkward!
On Sunday, October 30, the L.A. Clippers Twitter account posted the moment the Canadian celeb got hyped up by the announcer only to be let down.
"He played Shang-Chi in the 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings and is Marvel's first-ever Asian superhero, let's hear it for Simu Liu!"
Unfortunately, the announcer pronounced Liu's name as "SIM-oo LOO," which is not correct, and he also forgot a word in the name of the Shang-Chi movie — it should be Shang-Chi and the Legend of "the" Ten Rings.
While Liu appeared to be getting into it during the first half of the announcer's call-out, when his name got butchered, the actor appeared to comedically shrug it off with his typical good grace while his friend started clapping.
How do you pronounce Simu Liu?
The actor's name is pronounced SEE-moo LEE-ew.
People responded to the tweet from the Clippers letting the announcer know he messed up.
"If someone is going to point out people, that person should pronounce the name correctly…. it ain’t hard to do a quick google search or something my guy," tweeted one person.
"Anglicising simple pronunciation is the worst," one person commented.
"Lmao, the way he reacted when they tried saying his name," said another.
Others had some choice words to say about Liu seeming to abandon the Toronto Raptors.
"Wow courtside for the Clippers? @SimuLiu has gone full L.A.," one person speculated.
Given how much Liu loves the Raps, he likely was just enjoying a game and will show the Toronto team some love when he can, like he recently did for an ad with Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.