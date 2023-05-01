Simu Liu Got Brutally Shaded By A Little Kid But It's All For A Good Cause (VIDEO)
"Excuse me, are you..."
Simu Liu got his ego handed to him in a new commercial... but hey, at least it's to help out sick kids!
On Monday, May 1, the Canadian actor appeared in a short skit for McDonald's Canada as the new McHappy Day ambassador.
As he stands in line at a McDonald's waiting to order, a little boy asks him a question.
"Excuse me, are you..." the youngster says as Liu cuts him off.
"A superhero?" interrupted the actor. "Not quite, I just play one in movies. But, McHappy Day is coming up and you get to be a hero."
That wasn't exactly what the boy wanted to know.
"No, are you in line?" he asked the Marvel star. "It's over there."
As Liu walked over to the line, another customer seemed to recognize him.
When the man asked, "Excuse me?" Liu simply said, "No."
Join Simu Liu for McHappy Day on May 10thMcDonald's Canada | YouTube
Jokes aside, Liu said he's excited to partner with the company to support McHappy Day, which is on May 10.
On that day, when you purchase any item on the McDonald's menu, it'll help support Ronald McDonald House Charities which gives families in Canada a place to stay when they need to travel to get treatment for their sick kids.
"I am thrilled to be part of McHappy Day this year and to support RMHC and local children's charities across the country," said Liu.
"RMHC has been a vital support for thousands of families during their most difficult times, and I am happy to be part of the fundraising initiative this year."
To support the initiative, on May 10, all you have to do is buy something at McDonald's in-store, place a mobile order through the McDonald's app, or order on Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash.
"In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill," notes McDonald's Canada. "In an average year, the RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 26,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need."
So, if you've been craving a Big Mac, why not order yourself one on May 10? A win-win!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.