McDonald's Canada Has New Spring Drinks & They Look Refreshing AF For Warm Weather (PHOTO)
McDonald's Canada is introducing a lineup of new drinks inspired by the warmer months and they're going to be available really soon.
The food giant has revealed that it will soon be launching Fruit Splash beverages across Canada and they look fancy and refreshing AF.
As per the press release, these Fruit Splash beverages are served cold and heavily inspired by a good old-fashioned cup of lemonade. And they will be available in three flavours: Lemon, Strawberry Passionfruit, and Peach Mango.
Each is billed as "a refreshing lemonade beverage" that is made from real lemon juice concentrate and real lemon pulp with additional flavours included when applicable.
The drinks will be available in three sizes and price points, with a small costing $2.29, a medium costing $2.69 and a large running $3.19.
The three Fruit Splashes.McDonald's Canada
The drinks will be available in Canada starting April 4, but will only be sold while supplies last.
So, if your interest is piqued, you might want to grab one as soon as possible.
And if these drinks aren't getting you interested, the Golden Arches are also releasing a new Real Fruit Smoothie flavour.
Available from April 11 onwards, you can try out their new Kiwi Pineapple Banana smoothie which will only be around for a limited time.
Once these drinks hit, you'll know that spring has finally sprung. Or, at the very least you can pretend it has while wherever you're living starts to warm up!
Anyone who's been paying attention to McDonald's over the last few months probably already knows that they've released loads of new and unique menu items lately.
One of their biggest new launches has been the Chicken Big Mac, which is a classic Big Mac sandwich where the beef patties have been replaced with fried chicken.
This one got so famous that KFC Canada even tried trolling them!
