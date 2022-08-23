These Are The 8 Healthiest McDonald's Canada Menu Items You Can Order Right Now
Guilt-free dishes do exist!
McDonald's Canada may be the ultimate place for a quick pick-me-up. From value-friendly meals to new menu items, there's a reason why it's many people's go-to spot for a quick and effortless bite across the country.
However, as we all know, there is one caveat: Micky D's isn't quite known for having the health factor.
But that isn't to say you can't actually find healthier menu items at your local restaurant.
Whether you're counting calories or just watching what you eat, here's a look at some options to consider the next time you're ordering to up the nutrition factor.
Americano
An Americano from McDonald's.
If you're looking for a quick caffeine infusion in the morning, this is the way to go!
The McDonald's Canada americano is undoubtedly one of their healthiest drinks, with a medium size cuppa packing in only four calories.
It's also delicious and strong, and with quite the caffeine kick.
All you have to do is resist the urge to sprinkle in any sugar, and you're gold.
Tea
An Orange Pekoe tea from McD's
If you're more of a tea drinker, don't worry.
The McDonald's Canada brewed choices are also really great options if you're looking for something a touch healthier. For starters, you can choose between options like orange pekoe, earl grey, peppermint or green tea.
It also provides a little caffeine boost, while keeping calories to a minimum.
Mango pineapple real fruit smoothie
A mango and pineapple smoothie.
Okay, we'd be lying if we said that any of the McD's smoothies were completely "healthy."
That being said, if you are looking for something a little heartier for the tummy, the mango and pineapple real fruit smoothie might be a good way to go.
It offers a marginally lower sodium content than the other smoothies on the menu and has added benefits of vitamin C, iron and calcium to start your day!
Apple slices
Apple slices.
This one is a bit of a no-brainer.
McDonald's Canada actually does sell apple slices and they make for a great snack on the go.
Or, you could order them and pair them up as a side with a breakfast burger or meal, making it a great alternative to fries.
Egg McMuffin
Egg McMuffin.
There's a reason McDonald's is a morning favourite for Canadians, and that's because of its sheer variety of breakfast sandwiches.
However, if you're watching what you eat, keep an eye out for the classic Egg McMuffin.
It packs in vitamin A, calcium and iron, while keeping the overall calorie count low.
That said, it does contain high amounts of cholesterol and sodium. If you're looking for a way to make it a more heart-healthy option, we recommend skipping the Canadian bacon.
Everything bagel with butter
Everything bagel from McDonald's.
McDonald's website.
Sometimes it's hard to resist a good bagel, especially if you're looking for a hearty breakfast on the go.
Of all the bagel options available at McDonald's in Canada, the everything bagel with a smear of butter is a great option
It's hearty without being packed with sodium, and features the added benefits of vitamin A, iron and calcium.
And, of course, those sesame seeds, poppy seeds and roasted onion do add a nice touch of flavour.
Hamburger
A classic hamburger from McDonald's.
McDonald's website.
For a main menu item, the humble McDonald's Hamburger is a surprising winner.
Compared with all the other options, it has a surprisingly low calorie-count and sodium level, and a nice balance of carbs, protein and fat too.
How about pairing it up with those apple slices for a healthy meal, eh?
Junior Chicken
A Junior Chicken Sandwich.
McDonald's website.
The McDonald's Canada menu is packed with interesting chicken sandwich options and they've even recently added a new one to the list.
And while it's hard to pick the healthiest, the Junior Chicken is a really good option.
It has a lower calorie intake and sodium content compared to the classic McChicken, and it keeps the price down too!
So the next time you're stepping into a McDonald's, you know what to watch out for.
Also, remember to be mindful of your etiquette while you're there. There are some things you might be doing that are making the McDonald's employees hate you!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.