McDonald's New Fruit Splashes Just Dropped & Your Usual Drink Is Getting Ditched (PHOTOS)
I wanted to find out if they'll be the new drinks of the summer.☀️
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Just in time for the warmer weather, McDonald's Canada has released a new drink that's reminiscent of those sunny days.
The new Fruit Splashes have hit McDonald's menus in Canada as of April 4 and are being served in three flavours: lemonade, peach mango and strawberry passion fruit.
But, is this new menu item going to be the drink of the summer or more of a bummer?
To find out, I tried all three of the new flavours and I will say that only one is really worth trying, in my opinion.
I purchased a small size in each flavour from a McDonald's location near me, each of which cost $2.29.
I admit, I am very much a go big or go home type when it comes to drinks -- I either get the most indulgent and sweet drink or (more often) order water or black coffee -- so these Fruit Splashes would not necessarily be my typical go-to.
That being said, there that there is one that I felt was really worth sipping and that might just make it into my regular order.
Strawberry Passionfruit
The Strawberry Passionfruit Fruit Splash.
This one was easily the sweetest of the bunch.
While it had a whole lot of flavour with the strawberry and the passionfruit, I feel like you definitely need a sweet tooth to get through even a small size.
It definitely evokes the season with its almost floral taste and I must admit, the pink colour makes it the most summery-looking drink of the three. Perfect for Insta pics.
It gave me quite the sugar rush, but if you're a fan of the flavours and think you can handle it, go for it!
I know that I couldn't handle it though, and I actually felt a bit sick after just a few sips.
Score: 2/5
Peach Mango
The Peach Mango Fruit Splash.
This one didn't feel as sweet or punchy as the Strawberry Passionfruit, but it did have a similar summery feel.
It felt like the flavours were much more balanced and less intense. While still pretty sweet, it didn't make me feel as sickly as the previous drink.
And the orange colour makes it photograph quite nicely.
I still think I would feel a little on the "blah" side if I had to drink too much of this one, but it still gets a pretty respectable rating from me.
Score: 3/5
Lemon
The Lemon Fruit Splash.
The king!
This was the perfect drink and proof that sometimes if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
While it doesn't photograph quite as nicely as the others, it was my favourite by a long shot.
This tasted a lot like a classic lemonade and was more tart and refreshing compared to the heavier flavours in the other two drinks.
The lemon is there just enough, and the proportions of ice allow for it to melt into a really great-tasting treat.
This is the one to order if you're going to try any of the new fruit splashes, as far as I'm concerned. Honestly, I'd even switch up my usual to add this drink instead.
Score: 5/5
