McDonald's Canada Is Bringing Back Two Favourite Menu Items & One Dials Up The Heat
They're also launching a spicy new dipping sauce.🍟
McDonald's Canada has launched two new items across Canada and these are just perfect for fast food fans.
The new items feature interesting takes on some of their most popular dishes. But be warned, they're available for a limited time only!
What are the new McDonald's menu items?
In a statement to Narcity, McDonald's Canada confirmed that they had two new limited-edition menu items in 2023, and they're twists of the ever-classic Chicken McNugget as well as their French fries, long considered the holy grail of fast food fries.
Mcdonald's fans across Canada can now get their hands on Spicy Chicken McNuggets and, in a surprising move, Waffle Fries.
The Waffle Fries have made appearances in the past for a limited time and this year is no exception. You can grab the Spicy McNuggets or Waffle Fries, as well as some new dipping sauces starting on January 3.
The waffle fries are described as "whole potatoes cut in a lattice design and coated in a crispy batter" which sounds like they'll be absolutely ace for dipping in ketchup, mayo or even their new ranch dipping sauce.
And if you're looking to turn up the heat a bit, you can also grab their new limited edition Ghost Pepper dipping sauce!
Plus, those Spicy McNuggets are just like the McNuggets you love, but this time they come "breaded with a spicy habanero heat" according to McDonald's Canada.
Unfortunately, there's no official end date for when these items will disappear, but the restaurant does say they're available "while supplies last."
So, if you're super keen on trying them, you might want to head to your local McDonald's sooner rather than later.
Of course, these new items aren't the only special eats that have come to McDonald's in the last few months.
The restaurant just released a new Caroline BBQ Burger as well as a candy cane fudge McFlurry in the last days of 2022.
