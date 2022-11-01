The McDonald's Canada Holiday Menu For 2022 Is Here & It's Full Of Festive Flavours
It's peppermint season once more!
McDonald's Canada has released its holiday menu for 2022 and it features some delicious-sounding festive drinks and treats to get you in the mood for the holiday season.
These items are hitting your local McDonald's locations in Canada starting November 1 and will be available all the way until December 27.
So, you'll have plenty of time to give each holiday item a try — and even compare them to the Starbucks holiday options.
From a new gingerbread cookie to those iconic Christmas hot drinks, these items look like they'll be the tasty treats you need to survive the Canadian winter.
Does McDonald's have the Peppermint Mocha?
Yes, the much-loved Peppermint Mocha is making a comeback.
Nothing says the holiday season like a bit of peppermint and a nice dollop of whipped cream. Add in the joy of espresso and you got yourself a killer holiday treat.
If you order this drink, you'll be treated to a delightful combination of frothed milk, espresso, peppermint-chocolate syrup, real whipped cream and a seasonal topping of candy cane pieces.
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
If you prefer a little less caffeine in your life, you can get the same as the mocha, just minus that espresso.
The Peppermint Hot Chocolate is also back this year so you can enjoy this mix of steamed and frothed milk, chocolate peppermint syrup, and whipped cream with crushed candy cane pieces on top.
Just as, or maybe even a bit more, delicious.
RMHC Gingerbread Cookie
Along with these seasonal drinks, you can also grab yourself the new gingerbread cookie.
Made with molasses, cinnamon and ginger, this sounds a bit like Christmas in a bite.
Also, the proceeds from this cookie go towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities, an organization that helps families with travel and accommodation if their child becomes seriously ill.
Crème Brûlée Li'l Donut
Another decadent and surprising item on the menu.
If you're looking for another festive snack, this year, McDonald's will be having a mini donut filled with a crème brule flavoured cream. It will also have a vanilla glaze and be covered in crunchy vanilla cookie pieces. Yum.
Does McDonald's have Eggnog Lattes?
Unfortunately this year it seems that the Eggnog Latte will not be making an appearance on the McDonald's Canada menu.
However, places like Starbucks or even Tim Hortons might offer it on their menus this year.
Hopefully, with these items, you can start living that holiday dream that Mariah Carey would want you to.
