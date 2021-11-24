McDonald's Holiday Drinks Are Finally Back In Canada After Not Being Available Last Year
It's been a while without the peppermint-flavoured drinks! ☕
'Tis the season! McDonald's holiday drinks are finally back in Canada and it's been a long time without them because they weren't available last year.
For anyone who wants to get into the holiday spirit, there are two hot festive beverages being offered at McDonald's locations in Canada right now, the Peppermint Mocha and the Peppermint Hot Chocolate.
The Peppermint Mocha is made with espresso, steamed and frothed milk and chocolate peppermint syrup. It's then topped with whipped cream and crushed pieces of candy canes.
The Peppermint Hot Chocolate is a combination of steamed and frothed milk and chocolate peppermint syrup that's finished off with whipped cream and crushed candy cane pieces on top.
Back in 2020, McDonald's didn't have holiday beverages in Canada because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The seasonal drinks weren't available since operations had been simplified to allow for physical distancing in kitchens.
It's also that festive time of year at Starbucks and Tim Hortons locations in Canada and both coffee chains have peppermint options available for the season.
Starbucks has brought back classic beverages including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlé Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte for the holidays and introduced a new drink, the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte.
The Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate, which are both topped with whipped cream and peppermint bark, are back on the Tim Hortons holiday menu this year.
Happy sipping!