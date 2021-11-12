Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
tim hortons

The Tim Hortons Holiday Menu Is Out Now & Classic Festive Drinks Are Back

You can sip on holiday favourites in the new Christmas-themed cups! 🎄

The Tim Hortons Holiday Menu Is Out Now & Classic Festive Drinks Are Back
Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Tim Hortons | CNW Group

It's that time of year again and the Tim Hortons holiday menu is out now with seasonal drinks and baked goods along with new festive cups!

All of the holiday menu items including hot beverages and baked goods will be available at Tim Hortons locations across Canada starting on November 12.

Tim Hortons | CNW Group

This year, the classic Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate topped with whipped cream and peppermint bark are back on the holiday menu.

The new treats are the Black Forest Filled Ring Dream Donut and Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Muffin.

When it comes to the holiday cups, every size has a different red, white and green design including a donut ornament, a reindeer, a donut snowman and a Tims cup Christmas tree with a maple leaf topper.

These festive designs are also on donut boxes and delivery bags with a donut wreath and Santa making an appearance.

If you just can't get enough of this season, Starbucks holiday drinks are also available in Canada right now including a brand new latte and four new festive cups!

From Your Site Articles

You Can Get Taylor Swift's Favourite Starbucks Drink At Locations In Canada Right Now

Calling all of the "Starbucks Lovers" out there! ☕

taylorswift | TikTok

A new collab between Taylor Swift and Starbucks means you can get the famous singer's favourite drink at locations across Canada.

Swift has teamed up with the coffee chain to offer her go-to drink in celebration of red cup season at Starbucks and the release of her new album Red (Taylor's Version) on November 12.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber Flexed His French In The New 'Timbiebs' Commercial & It's A Non From Us (VIDEO)

He tried though ... kind of! 😅

Chez Tim Hortons | YouTube

Justin Bieber has proved that he may not be a complete natural when it comes to speaking other languages after appearing in a new French commercial for his "Timbiebs" collab with Tim Hortons.

On Wednesday, November 10, Bieber and the coffee giant announced that they were pairing up to launch three new Timbits — which they're calling Timbiebs.

Keep Reading Show less

Starbucks & Tim Hortons Are Offering Free Coffee On Remembrance Day To Veterans In Canada

Those who are currently serving can also get free coffee!

@canadaremembers | Instagram, @timhortons | Instagram

To honour those who served and are currently serving, Starbucks and Tim Hortons are commemorating Remembrance Day by offering free coffee.

Veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members will be able to go to locations all over Canada on November 11 and be treated to a hot drink but the two coffee chains have slight differences to their offers.

Keep Reading Show less

Justin Bieber Is Launching His Own 'Timbiebs' At Tim Hortons & There Are 3 New Flavours

This could be the most Canadian collab ever!

@timhortons | Instagram, Tim Hortons | CNW Group

This is not a drill! Justin Bieber is getting his own Timbits at Tim Hortons and three new flavours will be available.

In what could be the most Canadian collab ever, Bieber teamed up with the Canadian coffee chain to create and launch a limited-edition collection of "Timbiebs" that are inspired by his love of all things Tims.

Keep Reading Show less