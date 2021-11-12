The Tim Hortons Holiday Menu Is Out Now & Classic Festive Drinks Are Back
You can sip on holiday favourites in the new Christmas-themed cups! 🎄
It's that time of year again and the Tim Hortons holiday menu is out now with seasonal drinks and baked goods along with new festive cups!
All of the holiday menu items including hot beverages and baked goods will be available at Tim Hortons locations across Canada starting on November 12.
This year, the classic Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate topped with whipped cream and peppermint bark are back on the holiday menu.
The new treats are the Black Forest Filled Ring Dream Donut and Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Muffin.
When it comes to the holiday cups, every size has a different red, white and green design including a donut ornament, a reindeer, a donut snowman and a Tims cup Christmas tree with a maple leaf topper.
These festive designs are also on donut boxes and delivery bags with a donut wreath and Santa making an appearance.
If you just can't get enough of this season, Starbucks holiday drinks are also available in Canada right now including a brand new latte and four new festive cups!