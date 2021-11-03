Trending Tags

The New Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Finally Here & They're So Damn Cute (PHOTOS)

All four cup designs have gift tags on them! 🎅

When it's time for festive drinks, that means it's also time for Starbucks holiday cups and this year they're inspired by Christmas gifts.

There are four new holiday cups this year that will be out on November 4 and they all feature classic red, green and white colours with touches of lilac.

Starbucks

New this year, every cup also has a gift tag on the back so that you can write someone's name on if you're gifting them with a drink or even your own name if you're treating yourself.

The designs are wrapping paper (colourful geometric patterns of stars, circles and stripes), ribbon (strands of ribbon in white and lilac), holiday lights (holiday lights among a swirl of ribbons) and candy cane (stripes of green, white and lilac).

The Starbucks holiday menu, which includes returning classics and a new latte, will be available at locations across Canada starting on November 4. Happy sipping!

