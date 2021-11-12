Trending Tags

You Can Get Taylor Swift's Favourite Starbucks Drink At Locations In Canada Right Now

A new collab between Taylor Swift and Starbucks means you can get the famous singer's favourite drink at locations across Canada.

Swift has teamed up with the coffee chain to offer her go-to drink in celebration of red cup season at Starbucks and the release of her new album Red (Taylor's Version) on November 12.

Starting on November 12, you can get Swift's favourite Starbucks drink, a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte.

You can always simply order a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte but you can really get into the spirit by telling the barista either in-store and at the drive-thru that you want "Taylor's Latte" or "Taylor's Version."

There's also a way to order it in the Starbucks app by tapping on the card about it and then tapping "order now."

Since the Starbucks holiday cups are already out in Canada, if you get Swift's favourite drink to celebrate Red (Taylor's Version) then you'll also get it in a red cup!

Starbucks has been hyping up the release of Swift's rerecorded album, tweeting about it being Red season and changing their bios on social media to a lyric from the album. The love is obviously mutual because Swift featured Starbucks in a TikTok she made about loving fall.

