'Dr.' Taylor Swift Shared Her 'Cringe' Life Hack With Grads In Her NYU Commencement Speech
"I'm here is because I have a song called '22'."
Taylor Swift is part of New York University's graduating class of '22 — and that's Dr. Swift to you!
The Red singer received an honorary doctorate of fine arts at NYU's graduation ceremony in Yankee Stadium Wednesday, where she also delivered an inspirational commencement speech for all the graduates.
Her 20-minute speech was filled with "life hacks" and humor about the year 2022 coinciding with her hit song 22, and she also threw in a few puns.
"I'd like to thank NYU for making me, technically, on paper at least, a Doctor," she said to a cheering crowd.
"Hard things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from it. We will grow more resilient because of it. As long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out," she said. "And I'm a doctor now, so I know how breathing works."
Swift also hailed the graduating class for chasing higher education despite a global pandemic.
"You went to NYU during a global pandemic; being essentially locked into your dorms and having to do classes over Zoom. Everyone in college, during normal times, stresses about test scores, but on top of that, you also had to pass like a thousand COVID tests," she said.
Besides that, she filled her speech with messages of encouragement when navigating life after graduation.
“Never be ashamed of trying," Swift said. "Learn to live alongside cringe."
CNN reports that before the graduation, NYU's Clive David Institute of Recorded Music also opened a course dedicated to studying Taylor Swift.
That sounds like just what the doctor would order!