Taylor Swift Is Coming To Toronto Next Week & Here's Where You Can Spot Her
A new album AND a Toronto visit?
Taylor Swift is coming to Toronto next week, and it won't be to sing a song from her new album, Midnights.
Yes, the queen of pop music herself is making an appearance at Toronto's International Film Festival this year, and she's got a few things to share.
Taylor Nation, listen up! The star "will introduce the first-ever screening of All Too Well: The Short Film on 35mm, and join TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in an engaging conversation about filmmaking and the visual aspects of her music," TIFF stated in a press release.
Taylor Swift has always been a visual storyteller. Have you seen her wild and creative music videos that everyone always talks about? Well, that explains why the lady in red directed, wrote, produced, and appeared in her new short film, which is being publicly screened at TIFF 2022.
All Too Well: The Short Film is "a personal film about a young woman and man whose love fractures and ultimately ends but she remembers it all too well."
Is it a "Love Story?" "Baby, just say yes!"
So, on Friday, September 9 at 7:00 p.m., you could be sitting in the same room as Taylor Swift as part of TIFF's "In Conversation With...Taylor Swift" event.
The "In Conversation With..." series plans to connect audiences and film enthusiasts "around the world with some of the most talented artists working today."
So, if you're a Swifty, you might want to sit tight and get ready to buy some tickets.
Tickets for TIFF members will go on sale on September 3, and the remaining tickets will go on sale for the public on September 5, which can be found and purchased from their website.
For those who can't make it but would love to see her short film, the star has already posted it on YouTube to make it available to everyone.