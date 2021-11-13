Taylor Swift's Version Of 'Red' Is Out Now & The Memes Are As Good As The Music
Sorry, Jake Gyllenhaal, maybe skip this one.
Happy Red day, everybody! Taylor Swift just released her re-recorded version of the iconic 2012 album, and the internet is really going wild over it.
With 30 tracks and a 15-minute short film, there really was so much to use for Twitter content and users did not let it all go to waste. So if you've got a Taylor Swift Starbucks drink with you, take a sip and enjoy the tea.
RED TAYLORS VERSION STREAMING PARTY!!!!!pic.twitter.com/UTAyOldwwa— \u2606 dallas \u2606 (@\u2606 dallas \u2606) 1636693902
First, Twitter user @cowgirlprozac really leaned into the 2012 vibes with her imagined Red streaming party post.
@Sshirkers, aka Bea, used the opportunity to remind Taylor haters that this is not the time to be talking — maybe wait a week or two for the dust to settle and go from there.
Good morning to everyone except Jake Gyllenhaal\u2026 actually where is he I just wanna talkpic.twitter.com/3IoxffKRbH— SOUR PATCH KIDS (@SOUR PATCH KIDS) 1636722357
But most of the memes seemed to be regarding Jake Gyllenhaal, who most people theorize is the subject for many of the songs on Red. When even Sour Patch Kids gets involved, you know things are bad.
Joe Alwyn watching Taylor Swift destroy Jake Gyllenhaal\u2019s peace for the second time in 10 years:\n#RedTaylorsVersionpic.twitter.com/QrVZBT776j— Lauren (@Lauren) 1636746284
One Twitter user theorized what Swift's current partner Joe Alwyn looks like while all the Gyllenhaal rumours swirl around the internet.
This weekend, men all over the world will be held accountable for things Jake Gyllenhaal did ten years ago.— ian karmel (@ian karmel) 1636754397
And Late Late Show writer Ian Karmel offered his condolences to the partners of Swift fans who could expect to hear some more song lyrics in their next few arguments.
All of Jake Gyllenhaal's friends tomorrow hearing 10 whole minutes of All Too Wellpic.twitter.com/MR6cCPWEQr— Thicc-ery Binx \ud83d\udc08\u200d\u2b1b (@Thicc-ery Binx \ud83d\udc08\u200d\u2b1b) 1636663539
Someone else used a clip from Pete Davidson's comedy special to prove a point about how long Gyllenhaal could expect to be hearing about this — something Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend would know a whole lot about.
gnpic.twitter.com/kVMydNsxfn— \ud835\udd64\ud835\udd66\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd57\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd63 (@\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd66\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd57\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd63) 1636694814
And finally, a warning for another one of Taylor Swift's exes — when the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album drops, we'll know who the memes will be getting made about!