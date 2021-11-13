Trending Tags

Taylor Swift's Version Of 'Red' Is Out Now & The Memes Are As Good As The Music

Sorry, Jake Gyllenhaal, maybe skip this one.

Taylor Swift's Version Of 'Red' Is Out Now & The Memes Are As Good As The Music
@taylorswift | Instagram, Sbukley | Dreamstime

Happy Red day, everybody! Taylor Swift just released her re-recorded version of the iconic 2012 album, and the internet is really going wild over it.

With 30 tracks and a 15-minute short film, there really was so much to use for Twitter content and users did not let it all go to waste. So if you've got a Taylor Swift Starbucks drink with you, take a sip and enjoy the tea.

First, Twitter user @cowgirlprozac really leaned into the 2012 vibes with her imagined Red streaming party post.

@Sshirkers, aka Bea, used the opportunity to remind Taylor haters that this is not the time to be talking — maybe wait a week or two for the dust to settle and go from there.

But most of the memes seemed to be regarding Jake Gyllenhaal, who most people theorize is the subject for many of the songs on Red. When even Sour Patch Kids gets involved, you know things are bad.

One Twitter user theorized what Swift's current partner Joe Alwyn looks like while all the Gyllenhaal rumours swirl around the internet.

And Late Late Show writer Ian Karmel offered his condolences to the partners of Swift fans who could expect to hear some more song lyrics in their next few arguments.

Someone else used a clip from Pete Davidson's comedy special to prove a point about how long Gyllenhaal could expect to be hearing about this — something Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend would know a whole lot about.

And finally, a warning for another one of Taylor Swift's exes — when the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album drops, we'll know who the memes will be getting made about!

