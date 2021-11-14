Ryan Reynolds Says 'Red Notice' Broke Records & He Gave A Cheeky Shoutout To Taylor Swift
It might be the last we see of him for a while, though.
Netflix's Red Notice starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot premiered on the streaming platform recently and it broke a pretty hefty record.
The Canadian celeb took to Twitter to announce that the flick had the biggest ever opening day for a film on the streaming platform, while thanking the team and giving a little shoutout to his and Blake Lively's pal Taylor Swift.
WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can\u2019t wait for Red Notice (Taylor\u2019s Version)pic.twitter.com/tyGFqhKWao— Ryan Reynolds (@Ryan Reynolds) 1636848877
"WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film," he wrote. "Congrats to this whole team! Can't wait for Red Notice (Taylor's Version)."
The reference to the singer is related to the fact that Swift released a new recording of her 2012 album Red as a way to reclaim ownership of her material.
The official title of her album is Red (Taylor's Version), which he hybridized with his film's name, Red Notice, to create Red Notice (Taylor's Version).
Although this may be the last of the actor we see for a bit as he takes a sabbatical from movie making, we're sure to see plenty more of Swift as she continues promo for her album.
She and Blake Lively both recently posted cryptic messages on their Instagram accounts about a new music video and we're super excited to see what they've been up to!
