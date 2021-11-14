Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Says 'Red Notice' Broke Records & He Gave A Cheeky Shoutout To Taylor Swift

It might be the last we see of him for a while, though.

Ryan Reynolds Says 'Red Notice' Broke Records & He Gave A Cheeky Shoutout To Taylor Swift
@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @taylorswift | Instagram

Netflix's Red Notice starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot premiered on the streaming platform recently and it broke a pretty hefty record.

The Canadian celeb took to Twitter to announce that the flick had the biggest ever opening day for a film on the streaming platform, while thanking the team and giving a little shoutout to his and Blake Lively's pal Taylor Swift.

"WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film," he wrote. "Congrats to this whole team! Can't wait for Red Notice (Taylor's Version)."

The reference to the singer is related to the fact that Swift released a new recording of her 2012 album Red as a way to reclaim ownership of her material.

The official title of her album is Red (Taylor's Version), which he hybridized with his film's name, Red Notice, to create Red Notice (Taylor's Version).

Although this may be the last of the actor we see for a bit as he takes a sabbatical from movie making, we're sure to see plenty more of Swift as she continues promo for her album.

She and Blake Lively both recently posted cryptic messages on their Instagram accounts about a new music video and we're super excited to see what they've been up to!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Taylor Swift Made A Music Video With Blake Lively & The Teaser Trailer Is So Mysterious (VIDEO)

Red velvet cake, anyone?

@blakelively | Instagram, @taylorswift | Instagram

Talk about an iconic duo! Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have teamed up to make a music video for the track "I Bet You Think About Me," but the teaser trailer leaves way more questions than it answers.

On Sunday, November 14, both Swift and Lively shared the same short clip to their social media accounts, indicating that a special project had been completed between them.

Keep Reading Show less

Dwayne Johnson Hired A Billboard To Embarrass Ryan Reynolds & He Had The Best Response

Somehow OnlyFans and Ryan's mom got involved. 😂

@therock | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

The press tour for Netflix's Red Notice has truly been the stuff of pure comedy gold, and the last of the hijinks between Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is proof.

On Friday, November 10, Johnson hired a billboard to embarrass the Vancouver-born celeb as "one last heist for the road."

Keep Reading Show less

Taylor Swift's Version Of 'Red' Is Out Now & The Memes Are As Good As The Music

Sorry, Jake Gyllenhaal, maybe skip this one.

@taylorswift | Instagram, Sbukley | Dreamstime

Happy Red day, everybody! Taylor Swift just released her re-recorded version of the iconic 2012 album, and the internet is really going wild over it.

With 30 tracks and a 15-minute short film, there really was so much to use for Twitter content and users did not let it all go to waste. So if you've got a Taylor Swift Starbucks drink with you, take a sip and enjoy the tea.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Christmas Movies On Netflix Perfect For Watching With A Giant Mug Of Hot Chocolate

It's the most magical time of the year! 🎅

Bettina Straus | Netflix, Mark Mainz | Netflix

It is time to get cozy. Here are eight Christmas movies on Netflix you'll want to watch while drinking a giant mug of hot chocolate.

As the temperature starts to drop, there is no better way to spend a relaxing evening than watching a cheesy or hilarious film that will put you in the holiday spirit.

Keep Reading Show less