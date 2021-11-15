Ryan Reynolds Said He 'Can't Stand' This Type Of Celeb & Then Instantly Acted Like One
We thought you were better than this, Ryan.
The stars of Netflix's Red Notice have been all over recently to promote their new flick, and Ryan Reynolds has definitely been doing his part.
The Vancouver-born celeb filmed a short video for Netflix UK's Instagram and had some choice words to say about certain types of popular figures.
"I personally can't stand those celebrities who take advantage of filming to promote their personal interests," Reynolds said in the post from Monday, November 15.
An awkward silence followed as he scratched his chin while wearing mitts from the Wrexham AFC soccer team he co-owns. He also had on the Welsh team's scarf and had their logo prominently displayed in the background.
"It's fair to say that audiences can't get enough of Red Notice," he continued as the camera cut to two Wrexham players.
The Canadian celeb also announced that the film would have subtitles in Welsh, while the Wrexham AFC Women's team cheered.
He concluded by asking his friend Robbie Savage (who was a prominent Welsh soccer player) to give a special shout-out to Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Welsh.
"They're like two farts in a jam pot," Robbie said.
Is it nice? No. Is It special? Absolutely!