Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Just Revealed 'The Trick' To Punching Dwayne Johnson & Getting Away With It

If you dare to tangle with The Rock, that is. 😬

Ryan Reynolds Just Revealed 'The Trick' To Punching Dwayne Johnson & Getting Away With It
@vancityreynolds | Instagram

If you're looking for tips on how to punch Dwayne Johnson in the face, Ryan Reynolds has got you covered.

The Canuck took to his TikTok to post a video explaining how exactly he would approach the situation to land a hit on his Red Notice co-star, as well as the best way to survive the situation.

@vancityreynolds

In Part 2 I’ll share tips for arm wrestling @The Rock. #RedNotice now on @netflix.

"Did I actually punch D.J. in the face? Never. I would never do that because that would be the end of my life as I know it," Reynolds says, while scenes of him pretending to hit Johnson from the movie play. "He would turn me into a cottage cheese-like ass pudding. Within seconds."

That is, of course, if Johnson could catch him.

"The trick with D.J., though, you could hit him but you've got to be sure that you have an excellent getaway plan. I don't think he could catch you if you just walk really fast," Reynolds said with a straight face, likely alluding to the bulk of muscles on Johnson's frame theoretically preventing him from being able to move quickly.

The two celebs have been poking fun at each other during the press promo for their recently released flick with Reynolds comparing the back of Johnson's head to a penis and Johnson hiring a billboard to embarrass the Canadian celeb.

On a more wholesome note, the two also bonded with fellow co-star Gal Gadot about being the parents of girls, since they all have three daughters.

"Dwayne and Gal, we talk a lot about that and there is sort of a shared experience there that I think is pretty worth noting," Reynolds explained. "We love, love having our girls."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Ryan Reynolds Says 'Red Notice' Broke Records & He Gave A Cheeky Shoutout To Taylor Swift

It might be the last we see of him for a while, though.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @taylorswift | Instagram

Netflix's Red Notice starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot premiered on the streaming platform recently, and it broke a pretty hefty record.

The Canadian celeb took to Twitter to announce that the flick had the biggest ever opening day for a film on the streaming platform, while thanking the team and giving a little shoutout to his and Blake Lively's pal Taylor Swift.

Keep Reading Show less

Dwayne Johnson Hired A Billboard To Embarrass Ryan Reynolds & He Had The Best Response

Somehow OnlyFans and Ryan's mom got involved. 😂

@therock | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

The press tour for Netflix's Red Notice has truly been the stuff of pure comedy gold, and the last of the hijinks between Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is proof.

On Friday, November 10, Johnson hired a billboard to embarrass the Vancouver-born celeb as "one last heist for the road."

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds Told Americans They Can't Move To Canada When They're Mad At The US

He apologized, of course, but said Americans have to stop.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube

In true Canadian fashion, Ryan Reynolds told Americans they can't say they're going to move to Canada when something happens in the U.S. and then immediately apologized.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 10, the Canadian actor took part in a segment called "You Have To Stop" where he really went to town on Americans.

Keep Reading Show less

Will Ferrell Pretended To Be Ryan Reynolds On 'Jimmy Kimmel' & Trolled Canada’s 2021 Election

He's not wrong ... 🤣

JimmyKimmelLive | Twitter, Jimmy Kimmel Live | YouTube

When Will Ferrell showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, he did not hold back his opinions on Ryan Reynolds' abs, Blake Lively's cooking and Canada's snap election in 2021.

Speaking to the show's host on November 10 — after switching places with Ryan Reynolds at the last minute — Ferrell attempted to speak about the Canadian's latest movie Red Notice, as well as a few other things.

Keep Reading Show less