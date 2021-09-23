Trending Tags

tik tok video

Michael Bublé Heard Ryan Reynolds Sing & It Took Him A 'Solid Week' To Get Over It (VIDEO)

The Canadian bromance is real.

michaelbuble | TikTok, vancityreynolds | TikTok

We love nothing more than to see Canadian celebs bonding over social media, and this latest TikTok video exchange between Michael Bublé and fellow Canuck Ryan Reynolds is proof that the bromance is real.

It all started on September 13, when Ryan Reynolds posted a video on his account taking on the latest TikTok challenge where users put their harmonizing skills to the test by performing renditions of the hit song "Grace Kelly" by Mika.

Reynolds definitely killed it with his performance, showing off his chops and even including a guest appearance from the one and only Will Ferrell.

@vancityreynolds

Late to the Grace Kelly trend but way early for our movie musical. I ❤️ duets. (And Mika)

But, it was Canadian crooner Michael Bublé's response to the duet that really wins.

In a TikTok video posted on September 22, Bublé said it took him over a "solid week" to process Reynolds's incredible singing skills.

@michaelbuble

It’s taken me a solid week to process this discovery @Ryan Reynolds … and Thanks a lot @TikTok! #ryanreynolds #willferrell

In the video, Bublé is seen pacing his room and hyperventilating over the news, describing his outrage that Reynolds is not only a "freaking superhero" but also has several successful businesses and is "ripped with muscles."

"Singing, that's my thing. That's my thing. That's my special talent," Bublé said.

But the fun didn't end there. Reynolds also commented on Bublé's video saying, "After watching this, I dislocated my jaw from smiling. I'm literally leaving my family for this video."

Singer Josh Groban also chimed in on Bublé's post saying, "You speak for all of us. Infuriating and unacceptable."

