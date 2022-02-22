Sections

Michael Bublé Used His New Music Video To Drop Some Big News & Congrats Are In Order

He hid the surprise in plain sight!

Trending Staff Writer
@luisanalopilato | Instagram

A new music video from Michael Bublé has just been released and he used the opportunity to make a major announcement — but you have to look pretty closely to catch it.

On Tuesday, February 22, the Canadian artist debuted his new bop "I'll Never Not Love You" which he had been teasing on his Instagram. His wife, Luisana Lopilato, stars in the video as his leading lady as they reenact a series of popular love scenes from movies.

The video starts out in black and white as the pair make eyes at each other across a bar, like Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman do in Casablanca.

Michael Bublé | YouTube

They then pretend to be the couple in 16 Candles as they lean over the birthday cake and share a sweet smooch, just like they do in the film.

The music video then shows the pair in a few other iconic moments, like when Kiera Knightley's character in Love, Actually has a man who is not her husband randomly profess his love to her on a series of bristol boards.

Things take a bit of a twist with their Titanic reenactment. As Bublé sings, "I'll never leave you behind," he and "Rose" can both be seen lying on the plank instead of Jack literally freezing to death in the ocean which is honestly a better fit given the romantic nature of the song.

At the end of the video, Bublé appears to awaken from the trance he was in of movie dreams to reveal that he's actually in a grocery store as Lopilato hustles him out of the check-out line along with their three kids.

As we get a full shot of the family, Lopilato's baby bump can be seen, which the couple later confirmed on their Instagram is the reveal for their fourth child.

How sweet! Congratulations!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

