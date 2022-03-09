Michael Bublé Serenaded His Daughter For International Women's Day & It's The Cutest (VIDEO)
She even sang along with him. 🥺
Michael Bublé took some time to celebrate the women in his life this week, and quite frankly, it's too darn cute.
On March 8, the Canadian crooner shared a post on his TikTok where he held his daughter and gently sang his new song, "I'll Never Not Love You."
"For my daughter, wife, sisters, mom, and all of the countless, amazing women out there, on this #internationalwomensday #8m I’ll never not love you," he captioned the post.
As he sang the lyrics "I'll treat you right, I'll stand by you, And no matter whatever happens, I'll never not love you," you can hear his daughter faintly singing along with him.
How sweet!
Bublé has two sons and one daughter with his wife Luisana Lopilato and based on their Instagram bios, they're super proud parents.
"Actress 🎭, model and above all MOM," says Lopilato's bio.
"Devoted Papi and Husband, Keeper of The Great American Songbook, Sex Symbol and Humble Canadian and Sex Symbol," says Bublé's.
The family of five is about to become a family of six, which the couple revealed in the music video for Bublé's new song.
In late February, he and Lopilato starred in the video for "I'll Never Not Love You," where they reenacted a series of popular love scenes from movies.
The video then cut to real life where the entire family was at the grocery store. When Lopilato came into full view, her beautiful baby bump was proudly on display.
They haven't revealed the gender as yet, but a baby girl would be a wonderful way to celebrate next year's International Women's Day!