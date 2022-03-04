Michael Bublé Is Officially Recognized As A 'Remarkable' British Columbian & Looks So Happy
His wife helped honour him. ❤️
Michael Bublé was recognized with his home province's highest honour, and he looked super happy at the ceremony.
The well-known celebrity and singer is from Burnaby, B.C. and tuned in virtually for the Order of British Columbia ceremony.
Even on the screen, you could see him getting a bit emotional about the huge honour — officially being recognized as an outstanding British Columbian.
People who are invested into the Order of British Columbia are receiving the highest honour possible in the province for remarkable contributions to their communities.
In the ceremony on March 3 — which was streamed on YouTube — Jerymy Brownridge, the private secretary to the Lieutenant Governor of B.C., presented Bublé with the honour.
"He has entertained and won the hearts of millions of people during the course of his phenomenal career as a singer and songwriter. He's the recipient of 13 Juno Awards, four Grammy Awards, and has sold over 65 million records," Brownridge said.
Bublé still lives in Burnaby, and Brownridge said that the singer spent his childhood going to Canucks games.
Brownridge noted that Bublé gives back to his community by supporting organizations like the Canuck Place Children's Hospice, The B.C. Children's Hospital, The Burnaby Hospital Foundation, and the RCMP.
"His proudest achievement, however, is being the father to his three beautiful children," Brownridge added.
To top off the heartwarming moment, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, put the medal around his neck, presenting him with the honour.
She also gave him a sweet kiss on the cheek.