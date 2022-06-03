Michael Bublé Took His Kids To A Vancouver Baseball Game & Ate A 3-Foot Long Hot Dog (VIDEO)
This is so adorable to watch! ❤️
Michael Bublé just shared an adorable video of his family enjoying a Vancouver Canadians game, and it featured one massive hot dog.
The popular celebrity was in his hometown of Vancouver and took his kids out to enjoy a baseball game at Nat Bailey Stadium on Tuesday night.
The singer made the most of the night by belting out "Take Me Out to the Ball Game” on the field and enjoying some unique eats.
He shared the sweet experience on social media, and said that he didn't have any regrets about eating the legendary hot dog from the stadium, called "The Yard Dog." The Nat Bailey Stadium confirmed to Narcity that the hot dog is in fact about three feet in length — making it a seriously filling meal.
Judging by his face in the video though, it might not have been the best idea.
\u201cIt\u2019s called \u201cThe Yard Dog\u201d \ud83c\udf2d and I have zero regrets!! #Theresnocryinginbaseball #Summervibes #VancouverCanadians @vancanadians\u201d— Michael Bubl\u00e9 (@Michael Bubl\u00e9) 1654204605
In the video, Bublé said that it was the first baseball game outing for his family, making it one for the memories! He even brought his adorable kids onto the field with him, to sing along with the crowd.
\u201cWe had a very special guest tonight join us #AtTheNat to sing Take Me Out to the Ball Game...\n\nThank you to @MichaelBuble and his family for leading our fans tonight!\u201d— Vancouver Canadians (@Vancouver Canadians) 1654063267
"I love coming to Nat Bailey for Vancouver Canadians baseball. That was awesome," Bublé said at the end of his video.
Bublé was recently recognized as a "remarkable" British Columbian and looked super happy about the huge honour at the ceremony.
He isn't the only major celebrity to call Vancouver home. Seth Rogen and Ryan Reynolds are among the stars from the city — who return once in a while to give it some love.