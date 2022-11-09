Michael Bublé Shared His Favourite Spots In Vancouver & Where To Get The 'Best Caesar Ever'
He knows all the local spots!
The iconic Canadian singer, Michael Bublé, was born in Vancouver, so it's no surprise he would have a few go-to spots and know all the best things to do in the city.
Apple Maps just released a collaboration with the singer called "Hyperlocal Michael Bublé's Vancouver Spots" and in it, he shares all his favourite places to hit up.
Whether you are wanting some good Italian eats, or to try out what Bublé calls the "best caesar ever," here are 10 different of his top picks.
Dynasty Seafood Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 108-777 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "My favourite place to go on a Sunday morning for great dim sum," Bublé said. The restaurant serves up drool-worthy dim sum and elevated Chinese dishes, in a setting with live-seafood tanks.
If you've been looking for a new brunch spot, this might be the place to try.
Stanley Park
Price: Free
Address: Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Bublé said that this spot is "the jewel" of his hometown.
He loves to rent bicycles and ride around the seawall with his family. Plus, they always end up with some amazing photos from it.
Best of all, it's a completely free activity!
Vancouver Aquarium
Price: $37.95 to $49.95 per person
Address: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "A day at the Vancouver Aquarium is always a fun family day," Bublé said. It provides entertainment that also educates, he added.
The aquarium has tons of exhibits which showcase all different types of animals with everything from Canada's arctic to the amazing tropics.
Granville Island Public Market
Price: Free
Address: Public Market, 1689 Johnston St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Granville Island has a ton to see and do, and Bublé said that "it's a great way to check out BC's heritage and culture through the shops and all of the great food vendors in the market."
In the past, even Seth Rogen has shouted out a specific donut from this market too.
Cypress Mountain
Price: 💸💸
Address: 6000 Cypress Bowl Rd., West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "It's especially fun during the Christmas Season to go for a little walk with some hot chocolate or to jump on the rink for a skate, all while surrounded by a winter wonderland," the singer said.
Lift ticket prices for Cypress Mountain will be announced soon.
Langley Events Centre
Price: $48 to $83 per person
Address: 7888 200 St., Langley, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Canadian singer is actually part-owner of the local hockey team that plays at this arena, the Vancouver Giants.
It's "a hockey team that makes a night out with your family fun and affordable," he said.
Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Italian restaurant is loved by many celebrities, including Bublé.
"This is the best Italian in Vancouver," Bublé said. The "good ol' Italian warmth brings me back over and over again," he added.
Capilano Suspension Bridge
Price: $62.95 to $65.95 per person
Address: 3735 Capilano Rd., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a "great outdoor adventure with incredible beauty," Bublé said. "It makes me realize how lucky I am to live in such a stunning city," he added.
Tsawwassen Springs
Price: $32 to $64 per person
Address: 5133 Springs Blvd., Tsawwassen, BC
Why You Need To Go: Bublé is actually a co-owner of this golf course and he is proud of it.
"One of my favourite things is getting out with the boys, having a day on the links, and then having a bite to eat at Pat Quinn's Restaurant & Bar," Bublé said.
He added that "best Caesar ever" is here.
Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 777 Thurlow St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: "Great seafood, great atmosphere, fun for a lunch and even better for drinks on the patio in the evening," Bublé said.
On the menu, you can find items like fresh oysters, soups and salads.